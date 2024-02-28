Brigitte’s voice actor now owns a professional Overwatch 2 team

A European Overwatch team announced today that Matilda Smedius, the voice of Brigitte in Overwatch 2, is now a co-owner of the organization as it embarks on a new journey for the Overwatch Champions Series.

For players who have long been involved in the competitive Overwatch scene, Ex Oblivione should be a familiar name. The European org has been a top-performing tier-two team since 2019 and has formerly signed many notable names in Overwatch like Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen and Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway, both of whom had long tenures in the Overwatch League before it dissolved last year.

Smedius voices Brigitte in Overwatch 2.

Smedius, 26, has been the voice actress for Brigitte since the character’s introduction to the game in 2018. Like Brigitte, Smedius is Swedish. She has also built a presence within the Overwatch community alongside her ventures as a musician and YouTuber. This is her first notable role in an esports organization.

With the rebirth of competitive Overwatch via the OWCS, Ex Oblivione will undergo a complete revamp, which includes bringing in Smedius as a co-owner alongside founder Kevin Hondijk and director of operations Vidyuth Manu. The organization is expected to compete in the OWCS and said its new competitive model “marks a new turning point in Overwatch Esports, granting teams like Ex Oblivione more visibility and opportunity to make a mark through Overwatch Esports,” according to a press release.

We are proud to announce @MSmedius as a new co-owner of Ex Oblivione!



Ex Oblivione has also committed to a new set of values, including having a player-focused organization and net zero emissions with a focus on eco-conscious practices. An emphasis on a player-focused model includes eliminating the idea of a cut-throat team environment, instead focusing on the well-being of the community, including players but also staff and fans.

In the esports and gaming industries that have seen massive layoffs by both developers and team organizations alike, a new approach that centers around communities could be exactly what the industry needs. The new OWCS also employs this model, giving a chance for grassroots orgs to make an impact. In addition, Smedius’ presence with Ex Oblivione connects all aspects of esports, from voice actors to competitive teams, to further integrate the community as one.

While other voice actors in other games have become increasingly involved in esports and gaming across a variety of titles, this step by Smedius to become not just a content creator but a co-owner in an Overwatch organization could send ripples through the community.