Lower ranks don’t need the best strategies to win their Overwatch 2 matches, all they need is the right heroes to help them get the win. Picking the right support combination in Overwatch 2 is essential for keeping your teammates alive.

As you climb the ranks, these suggestions might not work perfectly for you. But in the initial stages of your Overwatch 2 rank progression, these will provide the perfect instant hero pick for you and your fellow support.

These duo-picks will provide sufficient healing, all while keeping the game interesting for lower levels. The last thing you want to do is heal-bot all game. If you’re in the lower ranks, you’ll want to have fun.

The best support combos for metal ranks in Overwatch 2

Lucio and Baptiste

If you’re a newer player, having a perpetual healing ability is an excellent way to help you learn the ropes. It won’t, however, provide the strongest heals possible—this is where Batptise comes in.

For the few gamers who can aim in lower ranks, Baptiste will provide all the fun of a damage hero, and easily heal from a distance. You’ll be able to pop off heals intermittently as you spray your opponents from far away.

Mercy and Ana

This duo will provide healing in all areas. You’ll be able to pocket a flying damage hero, with your teammate healing the tank and other heroes on the ground below. Ana is a simple character to learn, all you have to do in the lower ranks is make sure you’re healing your teammates by shooting them.

Mercy is an easy healer to learn off the bat. While there is a skill ceiling in terms of Mercy’s movement, the lower ranks will struggle to take you out of the sky.

Illari and Zenyatta

Illari’s healing is quite significant. For a healer that can almost be classified as a damage hero, Illari has an incredibly solid secondary fire and turret that can be useful in a plethora of situations. Zenyatta is the kind of healer where you can also rack up plenty of damage.

His healing might take some time to get used to, but once you’re effectively switching your heals from one teammate to another, you’ve got a winning recipe.

