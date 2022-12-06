All Overwatch 2 season 2 launch patch notes

The next large batch of changes has arrived in Overwatch 2 alongside the game’s second season, featuring a new (yet familiar) hero, a new map to be explored, and a new battle pass with a plethora of rewards. As of Dec. 6, players are able to download this new patch via the Battle.net launcher, which will likely be installed automatically upon opening.

Within this patch are extensive balance changes to a number of heroes that have either ruled the meta of season one—such as Sojourn and Kiriko—or fallen behind in favor of other, more powerful heroes. Season two also adds new maps into the rotation, while removing a popular pick that will only be available via custom lobbies for the near future until it is re-added to the pool.

This is the first major balance patch implemented in Overwatch 2 since launch. Blizzard has said it will be taking information gathered from the individual seasons and issuing large-scale changes at the start of the next season. There were balance changes added toward the end of season one, but players should not expect this each season.

Here are all of the patch notes accompanying the launch of season two of Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 season 2 patch notes

General game updates

Control maps

Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of overtime even if they were not present.

Heroes and cosmetics

Hero Challenges added for Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko

More than 70 player icons added as Challenge rewards

Hero purchase tab added to the in-game shop

Competitive

Rewards for name cards added based on end-of-season rank, can only be used in the following season

Heroes not eligible to be played in Competitive will appear with a lock in the Hero Gallery

Changes to matchmaking to improved match quality

Minor polish improvements to the competitive play UI flow

Ramattra unavailable to be picked in Competitive for two weeks

Hero balance changes

Tank

Ramattra

Addition of Ramattra as a playable hero, unlockable at level 45 of the free battle pass or immediately upon purchasing the premium track

Doomfist

Rocket Punch Impact damage range increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage Wall slam damage range decreased from 20-40 to 10-30 damage Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds Non-Empowered Rocket Punch stuns for 0.25 seconds on wall slam Minimum time to cancel now set to 0.12 seconds from 0.25 seconds Cooldown reduced from four to three seconds

Power Block Cooldown reduced from eight to seven seconds Duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds Minimum damage mitigated needed to empower Rocket Punch now 80 damage (down from 90)

Meteor Strike Empowers Rocket Punch on landing Enemy slow duration increased from two to three seconds

“The Best Defense…” Passive Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health Temporary health gained per target attacked with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health



Junker Queen

Torso and head hit volume size increased by 12 percent

Rampage Wound duration reduced from five to 4.5 seconds Cost reduced by 10 percent

Commanding Shout Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

“Adrenaline” Passive Healing multiplier increased from 1x to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds



Damage

Damage Passive

No longer provides movement speed bonus

Reload speed bonus increased from 25 to 35 percent

Bastion

Configuration Artillery Delay before projectiles drop reduced from one to 0.6 seconds Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250 No longer damages self Minimum delay before firing consecutive projectiles reduced by 20 percent

Reconfigure Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds



Sojourn

Railgun Energy delay before draining reduced from eight to five seconds Secondary fire damage falloff starts at 40 meters (from 70) Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from two to 1.5 Secondary fire damage now scales with energy from 30-130 damage Primary fire damage per projectile increased from nine to ten Overclock energy charge rate increased to 20 percent



Symmetra

Photon Projector Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20 percent Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from seven to ten per second Primary fire once more gains ammo from damaging barriers



Tracer

Pulse Pistols Damage increased from five to six



Support

Ana

Sleep Dart Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds



Kiriko

Arm hit volumes width decreased by 15 percent

Added an auto-wall climb hero option

Kitsune Rush Ultimate cost increased by 10 percent Movement speed bonus decreased from 50 to 30 percent Cooldown rate reduced from three-times to two-times faster

Protection Suzu Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second

Swift Step Ability input can now be held to activate

Kunai Ammo increased from 12 to 15



Mercy

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds

Caduceus Blaster Ammo increased from 20 to 25



Map pools

Push

New Queen Street (Morning)

Colosseo (Evening)

Esperança (Morning)

Hybrid

Blizzard World (Overcast)

Eichenwalde (Evening)

King’s Row (Evening)

Midtown (Morning)

Paraíso (Morning)

Escort

Dorado (Evening)

Junkertown (Morning)

Circuit Royal (Night)

Rialto (Morning)

Route 66 (Night)

Shambali Monastery (Night)

Control

Busan (Night)

Ilios (Evening)

Lijiang Tower (Dawn)

Nepal (Evening)

Oasis (Morning)

Bug fixes

General

Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog’s breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress

Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery

Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy’s Resurrect as a “Save”

Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after purchase

Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra’s turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them

Maps

Busan

Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck

Colosseo

Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected

Esperança

Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space

Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected

Gibraltar

Fixed lighting issues across the map

Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots

Nepal

Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum

Río

Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside of the payload

Route 66

Fixed lighting issues across the map

New Queen Street

Fixed some issues with shadows across the map

Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck

Heroes

Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities i they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier

Fixed Damage passive where double reload animation could occur

Cassidy

Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the “Flashbang” victory pose

Doomfist

Fixed an issue where Doomfist’s Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities

Meteor Strike You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her



D.Va

Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech’s destruction while Hacked

Junker Queen

Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen

Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc.

Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on return

Mercy

Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used

Guardian Angel “cancel boost” is now disabled when Mercy is stunned

Moira

Junkrat’s Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade

Pharah

Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage

Soldier 76

Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critical hit max range enemies during Tactical Visor

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that resulted in all voice-overs being cut out when taking the Teleporter

Tracer

Fixed a big causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until max range

Winston

Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the “Excuse me” highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery

Zenyatta