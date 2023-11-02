All Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merch prices, where to buy, more

The Overwatch 2 and Kpop world are colliding into a collaboration event with LE SSERAFIM, bringing tons of cosmetic items to the game—as well as exclusive physical merchandise.

An official batch of merchandise exclusive to the collaboration event between Overwatch and LE SSERAFIM is launching alongside the game event. For a limited time, fans can buy all sorts of goodies highlighting the exclusive skins released in the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM special collection.

All Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merch prices

You have items for all budgets. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

You can buy a total of 20 different items in the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM collab, with all sorts of versions depending on the character highlighted or the style.

Most items exist in two distinct versions: the OG (original) and SD (meaning super deformed). OG version items feature skins in their original form, while SD items feature a chibi version of them (with a comic-like style).

Here are all the items and their corresponding price tag:

Mouse Pad: $28.70

Acrylic Keyring: $12.29

Strap Keyring: $20.50

T-Shirt: $36.90

Hoodie: $56.58

Acrylic Stand: $14.76

L-Holder: $2.46

Random Photo Ticket: $4.10

Hologram Sticker: $3.69

Where to buy Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merchandise

You can buy the official merchandise of Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM in the Weverse online shop. It’s a Kpop-themed shop that sells both official merchandise of Kpop bands and digital items such as fan club subscriptions and online streaming tickets.

THE LE SSERAFIM X OVERWATCH 2 SPECIAL COLLECTION ✨



Pre-Orders Begin Nov 3 at 3AM PT 📆



👉 https://t.co/EPdR3MLxaC pic.twitter.com/nUyymrL5XM — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 2, 2023

Overwatch fans have been asking whether they will be able to buy the merch at Blizzcon, since it will run on the same dates as the collaboration event (on Nov. 3 and 4). But at the time of writing, the developer hasn’t mentioned if it will be available elsewhere.

When will Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merch be available?

It will be available for a few weeks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The exclusive Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merchandise will be released on Dec. 13, 2023. But fans will be able to preorder items starting Nov. 3, at 5am CT. If you’ve already spotted items you want to buy, we highly recommend marking this date on your calendars and get ready for the preorder launch.

Oftentimes, limited edition items for Kpop bands sell out in minutes, so you might not be able to get your favorite item a while after preorders open. Even though this event is targeted at Overwatch 2 players, the merchandise will appeal to Kpop fans as well.

The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM merch will remain available on the online shop until Dec. 20. It’s still unclear whether the whole stock will be ready for preorders or if other waves of units are planned to roll out later.