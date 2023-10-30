Overwatch 2 details Le Sserafim collab including new Concert Clash game mode and free skin

The girls get some new dance moves too!

Overwatch 2’s social media account today shared more information about the game’s upcoming collaboration with Le Sserafim, and fans are getting more than they anticipated.

In a post to Twitter today, Blizzard shared a one-minute video with Overwatch 2 fans giving details about its Le Sserafim collab event that starts on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Along with a handful of new Le Sserafim-inspired skins that will go on sale in the game’s shop, there will be five new dance emotes, a limited-time Capture the Flag-style game mode, and a free legendary skin.

Players can expect to see bundles for the new Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer skins in the shop starting Wednesday afternoon, and they will likely include dance emotes that Blizzard showed off in today’s video posted to social media. The emotes appear to have the same choreography that Le Sserafim used for their recently released “Perfect Night” music video.

Get ready for the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM event 🎶



💥 Concert Clash Limited-Time Mode

✨ LE SSERAFIM Inspired Skins

👯‍♀️ 5 New Dance Emotes

🐀 Earn Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat Skin



Play the limited-time Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM Event on Nov 1 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I7qIE9d3vu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 30, 2023

The game’s new limited-time mode “Concert Clash” will be a 3v3 Capture the Flag mode that looks like it will include jump pads. Based on today’s trailer, the game mode will take place on the Control map Busan. It’s unclear if other maps will be included.

Meanwhile, the event will also offer players a chance to earn a free Legendary skin, but it’s not for a character that you’d expect to see involved in a K-pop collab. The new Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin will be a challenge reward during the Le Sserafim event that begins Wednesday.

At first glance, the skin being given “Legendary” doesn’t seem to be especially appropriate. Outside of a new haircut and some purple clothes, the skin seems relatively normal. But hey, if you’re a Junkrat main that wants to glam him up a bit, have at it.

