All Le Sserafim Overwatch 2 skins

The Le Sserafim x Overwatch 2 skins rolled out in the collaboration event, which launched Nov. 1. While not every hero received a cute Legendary skin, five did, and this is everything you need to know about all the Le Sserafim OW2 Legendary skins.

Le Sserafim Overwatch 2 skins

The Le Sserafim x OW2 collaboration event features five skins, one each for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer. You can get all of them as single skins, or you can unlock these skins in a bundle with a collaboration item for the hero, or even buy every single one of the bundles in a mega bundle pack.

Brigitte Le Sserafim Legendary Skin

Brigitte looks cute in her tough, Le Sserafim skin. Image via Blizzard

Even though her Le Sserafim Legendary skin isn’t as girly as the others, Brigitte’s skin matches perfectly by giving her that no-nonsense, tough-girl look. If you purchase the bundle, her weapon has the cute Le Sserafim color gradient of pink, purple, and blue.

D.Va Le Sserafim Legendary Skin

Even her mecha gets a Le Sserafim makeover. But it’s only available in the bundle. Image via Blizzard

Not only does D.Va get a fresh, Le Sserafim-inspired look with her new Legendary skin, but her mecha also features a cute gradient color scheme of pink, purple, and blue in the bundle.

Kiriko Le Sserafim Legendary Skin

The best items for Kiriko are in her bundle. Image via Blizzard

Kiriko’s Le Sserafim skin features a brand-new color scheme and attire. One of my favorite details of this skin is in the bundle where her Ofudas have been transformed to resemble concert tickets, and her kunais have a cute, colorful glow.

Sombra Le Sserafim Legendary Skin

Sombra is as edgy as ever in this skin. Image via Blizzard

Sombra, by default, has always had an edgy look about her, and with the Le Sserafim skin, this is only enhanced with her new, edgy attire and gold chains, and in the bundle, you’ll also get the colorfully decked-out weapon.

Tracer Le Sserafim Legendary Skin

Tracer’s Le Sserafim skin seems to have the least changes. Image via Blizzard

Not much has changed for this time-jumping adventurer in her Le Sserafim skin. However, Tracer’s clothes received a fashionable upgrade and also have the classic pink, purple, and blue color scheme seen in the other skins.

How much do the Le Sserafim Legendary Skins cost?

You can get them all in the mega-bundle. Image via Blizzard

Each Le Sserafim Legendary Skin will cost 1,900 coins. If you’d like the bundle, which includes the additional skins for specific weapons and hero items, these will cost you 2,500 each. And if you want all the bundles, you can get the mega-bundle for 6,800 coins.

The new Overwatch 2 skins and the associated Le Sserafim bundles are all pretty pricey. However, they are the standard for OW2 collaboration skins.