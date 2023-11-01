Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim collab skins cost more than 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring

Overwatch 2’s latest collaborative effort with K-pop group Le Sserafim has produced some fun cosmetics for popular heroes, but they come with a hefty price tag that might make you think twice before buying.

The Overwatch 2 and Le Sserafim collab event began today, Nov. 1, and with five new Legendary skins added to the store, the “mega bundle” that includes all cosmetics for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer will cost you more than many of today’s most highly-rated video games, like 2022 Game of the Year Elden Ring.

That’s right, the Le Sserafim Mega Bundle clocks in at a price of 6,800 Overwatch coins, which equates to roughly $68. The mega bundle does include Legendary skins for all five heroes as well as a couple of other cosmetics for each, like a new dance emote. But for that same amount of money, you could get one of the most critically acclaimed titles of the past few years.

With such a high price tag, the collection of cosmetics costs more than some recently released popular games as well, like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2. While the skins are certainly cool and will be instantly purchased by many players, putting the prices into a bit of perspective could make any fan take a step back and think for a second.

The Le Sserafim Mega Bundle includes 21 items in total. Along with Legendary skins for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer, it has a “Choreography” emote, victory pose, and name card for each. It also comes with a Kira-Kiramari weapon charm.

Battle.net has the bundle listed as only being available for one day, but that seems like it might be a bug. One would expect that Blizzard will try to keep this bundle in the shop for at least a week to capitalize off of BlizzCon this weekend.