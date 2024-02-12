Category:
Nightingale

Live-service games and subscription services are a ‘force’ devs didn’t contemplate, Nightingale CEO says

"We didn't think about that when we started Nightingale."
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 11:15 am
A creature with a weapon mounted on its back looks at a Nightingale player emerging from a fiery explosion
Image via Inflexion Games

It’s no secret the gaming industry is in flux right now. Layoffs have been ravaging studios big and small, with some of the most recent affecting developers under the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft umbrellas.

Recommended Videos

During a recent preview for Nightingale, I spoke with Inflexion Games CEO Aaryn Flynn and was curious to get his take on the subject. Flynn is an industry veteran, having worked for 17 years at BioWare, where he rose through the ranks to become general manager before becoming GM at Improbable Games, and then CEO at Inflexion Games in 2021.

A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
A looming force. | Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale is Inflexion’s first major release, and based on what I’ve played so far, it’s primed to be a hit. But Flynn told Dot Esports there’s a “force” the studio didn’t consider when the team first started developing the fantasy survival title—something that all developers now need to take into account.

“The one thing I think about a lot, and I know my colleagues think about a lot too, is this is a big difference between the games industry now and let’s say five years ago,” Flynn told Dot Esports. “Players have frictionless access to what you’d call the ‘evergreen titles.'” Flynn is referring to live-service titles such as GTA Online and Fortnite, both of which have ever-evolving online universes.

“But there’s this gravity with those evergreen titles, or even something like Game Pass,” Flynn said. “That’s a force that I don’t think a lot of people really contemplated when they thought to themselves, ‘we’ll build a new game and do this.’ Certainly, we didn’t think about that when we started Nightingale. But it’s just it’s so present now in players minds and I think you have to consider it when you think of the kind of game you want to go build today.”

Inflexion Games plans to expand upon Nightingale through its early access period and beyond, with the early access version of the game costing $29.99 on Steam. While that price tag may sting a little for some, Flynn has emphasized the team’s focus on offering value for that price tag. Based on my playtime, it offers just that, and Inflexion is sticking to its guns in a landscape saturated with free-to-play games.

For now, Nightingale is only going to be available on PC, but whether we’ll see it land on subscription services at a later date remains to be seen. Nightingale is set to release in early access on Feb. 20.

related content
Read Article ‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
A realmwalker stands in front of a portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Puck in Nightingale looks straight ahead, he's a venetain-dressed person with a large goat-like mask on
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have PvP?
An image of two players gliding with umbrellas in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have PvP?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Can you play Nightingale offline?
Nightingale city's portals sparking with electricity.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale offline?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Can you play Nightingale single-player?
An in game image of a tree and an axe from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale single-player?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
A realmwalker stands in front of a portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Puck in Nightingale looks straight ahead, he's a venetain-dressed person with a large goat-like mask on
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have PvP?
An image of two players gliding with umbrellas in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have PvP?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Can you play Nightingale offline?
Nightingale city's portals sparking with electricity.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale offline?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Can you play Nightingale single-player?
An in game image of a tree and an axe from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale single-player?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024

Author

Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.