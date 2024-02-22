Realm Cards are the key to accessing gateways to explore new worlds in Nightingale, and a key part of this process is Minor Cards. Minor Cards are optional, which means you can freely modify all benefits or drawbacks you want to apply to the Realm by activating or deactivating them.

The ability to freely modify which cards are present in your Realm can be super helpful for changing the environment to work in your favor for whichever task you’re working on, so here’s how to deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale so you can harness this power for yourself.

How to remove a Minor Card in Nightingale

To deactivate a Minor Card in Nightingale, you have two options: drag a new one onto it to replace it or use the Cleansing Minor Card to clear it. Only one Minor Card can be active at a time for now, but this could potentially change in future updates since this game is still in its early access period.

It’s easy to find since it has a special logo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to use a new card, you need to visit a Realmic Transmuter marked on your map with a tiny icon featuring a stack of cards. Once you travel to it, you can interact with it and drag a new Minor Card into the machine to replace the other one. The card you replace will be lost in the process though.

The second option is to obtain and use a Cleansing Minor Card. This Realm Card has the power to clear all Minor Card effects from your Realm, so be sure this is what you want to do before you play it. This is the option you want to use if you prefer a clean slate rather than activating a new type of card.

When you play a Minor Card, there’s a dramatic animation afterward to let you know it’s been applied. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are Minor Cards in Nightingale?

Minor Cards are extra cards you can use to activate various special effects. These effects vary drastically depending on what the specific card is, but these cards generally provide buffs or effects of some kind, sometimes at the cost of a slight drawback in return.

Examples of Minor Cards include Tempest, which brings consistent rain and increases the power of your magick, and Trickster, which allows you to leap very high, be more resistant to injuries, and have your strength enhanced at the cost of decreasing the damage you deal and other unspecified anomalous effects. Minor Cards can be pure good with no drawbacks or instead may provide some huge buffs with some added risks, so there’s a good chance you may want to swap them out as you get more Realm Cards.