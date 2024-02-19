Category:
All Nightingale Twitch drops and how to claim them

Get the outfit you deserve.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 19, 2024 10:01 am
An image of the characters from Nightingale emerging from a Realm Portal.
Image via Inflexion Games

Wondering how to grab the Twitch drops for the highly anticipated survival-crafting game Nightingale? Well, the process is as easy as linking your Twitch account and watching your favorite streamer, but if you don’t want to leave any room for mistakes, here’s a guide to help understand the rules. 

How to collect Twitch drops in Nightingale

A Nightingale player holding a shotgun about to enter a gateway
Arrive in style with these drops. Image via Inflexion Games

Here are the steps to unlock Nightingale’s Twitch drops: 

  1. Log into the game once and then link your game account to Twitch
  2. Next, look for a streamer who has enabled the drops for Nightingale on Twitch and watch their stream. This is important because you can’t just watch any of your favorite creator’s streams to unlock the drops.
  3. Once you unlock a reward, claim it on Twitch within one day. You can check your progress from the Twitch Drops Inventory or look for notifications that say you have earned a reward.
  4. To get the reward, launch the game and go to the Systems > Rewards section.

If you’re unsure about whether the creator you want to watch has opted for the Twitch Drops program, look for the “twitchdrops” tag under their stream for confirmation. Alternatively, you can use the !drops commands in their stream title to check.

Tip:

You can earn Twitch drops for Nightingale even if you don’t own the game. For this, you have to claim the drops within 24 hours of the campaign ending. You can then purchase the game whenever you want and link the account to Twitch to get the drops you earned. 

All current Nightingale drops

Nightingale Twitch drops
A summary of how to get some cute items. Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale’s first batch of Twitch drops will be available to collect between Feb. 20 and 27, and it will include the following items:

  1. Umbrella (Watch a drops-enabled stream for two hours)
  2. Outfit one, described as a “tackle pesky boars in an outfit that exudes regal flair” (Watch a drops-enabled stream for four hours)
  3. Outfit two, described as “a nice saunter through the faewilds calls for a fine dress” (Watch a drops-enabled stream for six hours)
  4. A Distinguished Dachshund Puppy (Watch a drops-enabled stream for eight hours)

Make sure to collect all of them before they are gone. Nightingale releases for PC via Steam on Feb. 20.

Read Article Is Nightingale on Xbox Game Pass?
Nightingale player approaches a magical statue
Nightingale
Is Nightingale on Xbox Game Pass?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Live-service games and subscription services are a ‘force’ devs didn’t contemplate, Nightingale CEO says
A creature with a weapon mounted on its back looks at a Nightingale player emerging from a fiery explosion
Nightingale
Live-service games and subscription services are a ‘force’ devs didn’t contemplate, Nightingale CEO says
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
A realmwalker stands in front of a portal in Nightingale
Nightingale
‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Puck in Nightingale looks straight ahead, he's a venetain-dressed person with a large goat-like mask on
Nightingale
Nightingale preview: The start of a spellbinding journey
Vic Hood Vic Hood Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have PvP?
An image of two players gliding with umbrellas in Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have PvP?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com