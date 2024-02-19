All Nightingale Twitch drops and how to claim them

Wondering how to grab the Twitch drops for the highly anticipated survival-crafting game Nightingale? Well, the process is as easy as linking your Twitch account and watching your favorite streamer, but if you don’t want to leave any room for mistakes, here’s a guide to help understand the rules.

Recommended Videos

How to collect Twitch drops in Nightingale

Arrive in style with these drops. Image via Inflexion Games

Here are the steps to unlock Nightingale’s Twitch drops:

Log into the game once and then link your game account to Twitch. Next, look for a streamer who has enabled the drops for Nightingale on Twitch and watch their stream. This is important because you can’t just watch any of your favorite creator’s streams to unlock the drops. Once you unlock a reward, claim it on Twitch within one day. You can check your progress from the Twitch Drops Inventory or look for notifications that say you have earned a reward. To get the reward, launch the game and go to the Systems > Rewards section.

If you’re unsure about whether the creator you want to watch has opted for the Twitch Drops program, look for the “twitchdrops” tag under their stream for confirmation. Alternatively, you can use the !drops commands in their stream title to check.

Tip: You can earn Twitch drops for Nightingale even if you don’t own the game. For this, you have to claim the drops within 24 hours of the campaign ending. You can then purchase the game whenever you want and link the account to Twitch to get the drops you earned.

All current Nightingale drops

A summary of how to get some cute items. Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale’s first batch of Twitch drops will be available to collect between Feb. 20 and 27, and it will include the following items:

Umbrella (Watch a drops-enabled stream for two hours) Outfit one, described as a “tackle pesky boars in an outfit that exudes regal flair” (Watch a drops-enabled stream for four hours) Outfit two, described as “a nice saunter through the faewilds calls for a fine dress” (Watch a drops-enabled stream for six hours) A Distinguished Dachshund Puppy (Watch a drops-enabled stream for eight hours)

Make sure to collect all of them before they are gone. Nightingale releases for PC via Steam on Feb. 20.