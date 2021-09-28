Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will feature a $500,000 prize pool

Ten teams from around the world will face off in the first global event for the game.

The first global event for League of Legends: Wild Rift will witness 10 teams from around the world competing for a share of the $500,000 prize pool, Riot announced today. The Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will happen from Nov. 3 to 21 as an offline event in the Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Center.

Wild Rift is currently in its first year of release in most regions around the world and still isn’t available in South Asia. Thus, the Horizon Cup and the ongoing regional qualifiers have been termed as the preseason for the game. Additionally, the Horizon Cup won’t be the first Wild Rift Worlds.

Leo Faria, the global head of esports for Wild Rift at Riot Games, confirmed today that the company will be launching its first official competitive season next year, which will culminate in a world championship.

Faria had previously said that a “bespoke global competition” will be introduced for Wild Rift esports which won’t be a copy of the League of Legends World Championships. It will also be called something different.

So far, five teams have qualified for the Horizon Cup in Singapore. These are China’s Da Kun Gaming (DKG), South Korea’s KT Rolster, Japan’s Sengoku Gaming, Europe’s Team Queso, and Latin America’s eBRO Gaming.