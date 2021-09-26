Sengoku Gaming will be the Japanese team in the Wild Rift: Horizon Cup

They cruised through the Japan Cup to secure a spot in the first global event for Wild Rift.

Sengoku Gaming won the League of Legends: Wild Rift Japan Cup 2021 today to advance to the Horizon Cup.

Eight teams from the open-for-all qualifiers competed in the Japan Cup for a share of the 7 million Japanese Yen (about $63,600) prize pool and the single spot in the Horizon Cup.

Sengoku put up an impressive performance throughout the tournament. They finished at the top of their group without losing a single game and took down Donuts USG, DetonatioN Gaming, and Niminori Boost. In the knockouts, they defeated Killer Gaming in the semifinals to face off against Donuts USG again in the finals. Sengoku continued its winning performance and won the matchup 3-1.

In addition to a spot in the Horizon Cup, Sengoku Gaming also received 4 million Japanese Yen (about $36,200) with this victory. They will now join nine more teams in the first global event for Wild Rift, the Horizon Cup. It will take place from Nov. 13 to 21 as an offline event in the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Horizon Cup will mark the end of the game’s preseason. Wild Rift is in its first year of release all around the world except for South Asia, where it hasn’t been released yet.