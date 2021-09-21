Wild Rift World Championship 2021 will be called the Horizon Cup

It will take place in November as an offline event in Singapore.

Riot Games officially announced the first international event for League of Legends: Wild Rift today. The Wild Rift: Horizon Cup will happen from Nov. 13 to 21 as an offline event at the Suntec Singapore Center.

Riot will be working with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring the teams to the Southeast Asian country to compete. Ten teams will qualify for the Horizon Cup from ongoing regional leagues around the world. More details about the prize pool, format, and schedule will be revealed later, Riot said.

The 10 teams in the Horizon Cup will reportedly be from the following regions:

China: Two (LPL Qualifier and the Spark Invitational)

Southeast Asia: Two (SEA Championship)

Europe: One (Origin Series)

North America: One (Summoner Series)

Korea: One (KR Qualifier)

Japan: One (Japan Cup)

LATAM: One (Lolcito Salvaje Abierto)

Brazil: One (Wild Tour)

League of Legends: Wild Rift is in beta and hasn’t been released globally yet. Thus, this is the preseason of the game’s esports scene.

Riot previously said it intends to build a new esports ecosystem for Wild Rift that’s “self-sustaining” and “independent” of League on PC’s esports scene.