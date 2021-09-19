KT Rolster to represent Korea at the Wild Rift World Championship 2021

KT Rolster won the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) today after a convincing 4-0 victory over Break Frame Gaming in the finals, earning themselves a spot at the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The organization, which also competes in the LCK, may not have qualified for the League of Legends World Championship but will compete on the world stage in the mobile game. The inaugural Wild Rift World Championship 2021 will happen later this year with 10 teams from around the globe. KT Rolster will be the sole Korean team in the event.

The WCK took place at the LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea, the same venue used for the LCK. Eight teams—three invitees and five qualified teams—battled for a spot at the World Championship and a share of the 80,000,000 South Korean won (approximately $67,680) prize pool.

KT Rolster cruised through the event and didn’t lose a single game. They placed first in their group after defeating Break Frame Gaming, Let’s Go to Mars, and Baby is 87 to advance to the playoffs, where they went up against T1. They took down T1 3-0 to set up a finals clash against Brake Frame Gaming, whom they also thrashed in back-to-back games, taking the series with a score of 4-0.

KT Rolster will have high expectations on their shoulders as they head to the first World Championship for Wild Rift. South Korea has been an immensely successful region in League on PC’s World Championships. Teams from the country have won it six times since its inception in 2013.