Team Queso wins Wild Rift Origin Series Championship to qualify for the Horizon Cup

After placing third in the group stage, Team Queso made a comeback in the playoffs to win the League of Legends: Wild Rift Origin Series Championship.

The Origin Series featured five teams from across Europe who flew to Stockholm, Sweden to compete in the event. A prize pool of about $180,000 and a single spot to the first global event for Wild Rift, the Horizon Cup were up for grabs.

Team Queso finished the group stages in third place with two victories and two losses after falling to Game-Lord and Unicorns of Love. In the semifinals, they faced Game-Lord again, who hadn’t lost a single match in the championship.

Team Queso didn’t allow Game-Lord to repeat their last encounter as the team took the series 3-2. In the finals, they took down Rix.GG, winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 with relative ease.

They will now be the sole European representative at the Horizon Cup, taking place from Nov. 13 to 21 as an offline event in the Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Center. Ten teams from around the world will be competing in it.

The Origin Series Championship was earlier supposed to be played with six teams. But MENA team Cut Esports had to drop out of the competition, due to visa issues which restricted them from traveling to Sweden.