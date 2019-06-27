Who is Mauga in Overwatch?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

It won’t be long before Blizzard starts dropping hints about Overwatch’s next playable character, and fans of the game have already begun speculating about who this mysterious hero could be.

A recent short story about Baptiste introduced a new character named Mauga, and many fans have their eyes set on the Talon operative as the next hero reveal—but just who is Mauga, anyways?

Mauga made his first appearance in “What You Left Behind,” a short story in which Baptiste’s dark past catches up with him while on a trip to his home country of Haiti. After stopping for a drink at his favorite bar in town, Baptiste runs into two men from Talon who have come to collect him: Mauga, a large and tropically dressed man covered in tattoos, and Nguyen, a well-dressed Vietnamese man.

The story gives its readers a quick glance into Baptiste’s past as a Talon operative. During his time with the shady organization, the combat medic completed missions alongside his former partners, Nguyen and Mauga, who had taken Baptiste under their wings after he joined Talon.

Despite his attempts to flee Talon’s grasp, Baptiste’s former partners coerce the combat medic into helping them with a mission in the Caribbean country. While out in the field, Mauga dons a set of heavy armor with a coolant strapped to his back and carries a pair of machine guns. He activates an energy shield to protect the trio as they make their way through the target’s mansion, often using his brute force to overcome enemies blocking his path.

If Mauga is Overwatch’s next hero, there’s a strong possibility that he’ll join the game as a tank character. Per his description, Mauga is a large-bodied figure—a shared trait across the tankier, frontline heroes. It’s common for tanks in Overwatch to carry machine guns (think Orisa and Wrecking Ball), and Mauga’s energy shield makes him a prime candidate for the role. Although hero releases don’t abide by any set schedule regarding role, the last two heroes were Baptiste and Ashe, a support and DPS, respectively. This could be a further indication that the next hero will be a tank.

New heroes join the game every four months and are teased a month leading up to their launch, according to the release schedule. It’s been about three months since Baptiste was released in March, so Overwatch fans should expect more answers about Hero 31 soon.