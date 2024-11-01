Which LoL champion says ‘I will not disappear, as much as Kayle would like me to’?

I one-shot today’s LoLdle quote. But if you didn’t and you’re still struggling to come up with the answer, look no further.

Who says, “I will not disappear, as much as Kayle would like me to” in LoL?

Of course it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 1 is, “I will not disappear, as much as Kayle would like me to,” and the League champion who says this line is Morgana. You know, that grumpy purple lady with scary wings.

I knew this was the answer the moment I saw the quote. I don’t recall Morgana ever saying this on the Rift, but Kayle is her twin sister, so who else could it be? I’m not big on League’s lore, but most players should know Morgana and Kayle at least have some sort of connection. While they don’t exactly look alike, they share a splash art. Apparently, they don’t see eye to eye and are supposed to be polar opposites. The two champions also have audio interactions in-game. Kayle says, “Morgana is here. How I relish the opportunity to battle my dark shadow” when they first encounter each other in lane.

Forgetting lore for a second, Morgana has a 51 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. Surprisingly, she has a high win rate in both the support and mid lane positions, despite primarily being a supportive character. She also has a 25 percent ban rate. This makes her one of the most contested champs in the game. I’m shocked. Now’s the perfect chance to give Morgana a spin. Maybe she’ll help you climb the ranks.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle quote. This streak seems like it’s going on forever.

