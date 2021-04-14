When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 3 begin?

Tokyo Escape is bringing a lot of new content to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile is adopting a Japanese theme for season three, which is called Tokyo Escape. The new season is bringing a lot of content to the game, including maps, modes, modes, weapons, a battle royale class, and more.

The new maps are the Oasis and Coastal. While Oasis is from Modern Warfare three, Coastal will be a CODM exclusive. Both are fairly large maps, with Oasis being set in a luxurious hotel and Coastal in a sea town.

The new weapons are the PP19 Bizon submachine gun and the Renetti handgun. Both of these are making their way to CoD: Mobile from Modern Warfare. The PP19 Bizon can be unlocked through the free battle pass. The Renetti, on the other hand, will become available in a seasonal challenge later this season.

Other than these, a new operator skill (bull charge), perk (overclock), and battle royale class (spotter) are also being introduced to Call of Duty: Mobile in season three. All of these can be unlocked for free through the battle pass or a seasonal challenge.

A battle pass will also debut with the new season. Here is an overview of it:

When will Call of Duty: Mobile season three begin?

CoD: Mobile’s season three will begin on April 16 at 7pm CT.

🌸 Tokyo Escape!

🆕 The new season is approaching and will be loaded with new weapons, operators, and more!



💥 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

💨 Spectre - Ninja

⚔ Takeo - Sensei



3️⃣ Season 3 is launching in #CODMobile on 4/16 @ 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/iWnEmKs1xN — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

The content update for the new season should become available approximately 24 hours before this.