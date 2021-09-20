When does Pokémon TCG Live release?

The Pokémon Company has revealed the next stage of its updated digital experience for the Pokémon TCG with the new app, Pokémon TCG Live.

TCG Live will be a newer, updated version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, which was first launched in May 2012. It will feature more frequent updates, enhanced visuals, and a focus on newer content.

The game will be free-to-play, offering multiple ways to unlock content, including the continued use of digital codes found in physical Pokémon TCG products and new variants of in-game currency—Coins, Credits, and Crystals. But in-game trading won’t be available.

Players will also be able to transfer almost all of their TCGO content over to TCG Live at launch, with all cards from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward being playable right away. TPC has confirmed that the new app will support the expanded format too, with all Black and White series cards and forward being made available in future updates.

Along with the reveal, TPC expressed its plans to host a closed beta test in Canada soon, with an open beta set to launch globally at some point later this year. But it will only be for PC and Max when it does. Considering the TCG Live information was first found on the back of the upcoming Fusion Strike products, that means the open beta will likely go live around or before Nov. 12, which is when the new set launches.