What is Conquest Mode in Marvel Snap?

New mode with exclusive rewards, it remains to be seen if it will be worth it.

Marvel Snap is still a young game, but it already won Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards last year. And looking to continue expanding the gaming experience, the developers at Second Dinner are about to release the Conquest game mode.

The March 2023 development roadmap was shared via an in-game blog, and the details of the Conquest mode you can check out here.

Image via Second Dinner

How Conquest mode works in Marvel Snap

Conquest mode uses the same battle rules as the Friendly Battle mode, in which players repeatedly face each other until one player’s health reaches zero, but in a more competitive manner.

Players face off in a series of battles to earn the new mode’s rewards. Players start by choosing the league they want to compete in: Proving Grounds, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Vibranium, or Infinite. The Proving Grounds league is always available, but to access higher leagues, players need to earn tickets from the lower levels.

How to win a Conquest mode ticket in Marvel Snap

Tickets are earned by winning a series of battles in a previous league. For example, winning a series of battles in the Silver league grants the player a ticket to the Gold league. To win a series of battles, you need to defeat three opponents in a row. As the player progresses through the leagues, they face tougher enemies.

Conquest mode rewards in Marvel Snap

In addition to tickets, each victory also grants Medals that can be used in the new Conquest Shop to unlock exclusive rewards. The Conquest Shop is refreshed each season, offering new cosmetics, including a season-exclusive variant that can only be unlocked in the Conquest Shop.

When will Conquest mode be released in Marvel Snap?

The developers at Second Dinner are actively working on this new mode, and an internal playtest has already taken place. Although there is no confirmed date, the team hopes to be able to launch the new mode in June.

Conclusion

The new Conquest mode offers an experience for players looking for more intense challenges and unique rewards. Playing back-to-back matches against the same opponent has its ups and downs, and while beating three opponents in a row can seem difficult even for high-level players, we will only know how it feels once the mode is live for everyone.