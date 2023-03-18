Marvel Snap dev roadmap (March 2023): conquest mode, token shop revamp, and more

The Marvel Snap developers at Second Dinner shared the March 2023 development roadmap with the community, with all the upcoming features that are about to hit the game in the coming months, as well as some news for the future.

While a Twitter post hints at which features are on the way, players can check out all the details shared on Marvel Snap’s in-game blog via mobile devices only. By visiting the blog, players can stay up to date with the latest news and updates regarding the game, including upcoming events, new card releases, and other important details.

Image via Second Dinner

What’s coming soon in Marvel Snap

Conquest Mode

The big news is the new competitive mode called Conquest. It’s a mode that uses the Friendly Battle battle format to pit players against each other in leagues of different ranks for rewards. Conquest mode will feature an exclusive shop where players can spend a new currency called Medals to purchase cosmetics, including a seasonal exclusive variant that can only be unlocked in the Conquest Shop. The development team announced that they expect the mode to be fully released in June.

Card Acquisition Improvements

Second Dinner heard the complaints, and soon players will receive more Collector’s Tokens when opening Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserve. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to claim a free Series Three card once per season, which should make it easier to acquire new cards. These changes will be ready in the next patch.

Token Shop Revamp

Following the changes to earning Tokens, the Token Shop will receive major changes. The developers are going to split the Token Shop into different sections so that players can fulfill their goals more easily. This change should roll out in April.

Weekly Spotlight: Series Five cards that are released in Marvel Snap will be prominently featured in this section of the store for a week so players can pick them up at launch.

Series Four & Series Five: This section will function in the same way as the standard section, but it will only contain cards from Series Four and Five that players do not already have in their collections.

Ultimate Variants: With this change, players will be able to have more chances to acquire the rarest Marvel Snap variants, as they will have this exclusive section of the Shop. Also, they will no longer appear in place of possible new cards.

Ranked Mode Improvements

Many players dissatisfied with their climb through the Marvel Snap ranks will be able to sleep easy with the changes coming to Ranked mode. Despite the changes, the development team also said that they will remain attentive to feedback for future changes to make Ranked Mode better for players.

Matchmaking Algorithm: In addition to improving the matchmaking algorithm, Second Dinner is adding an update that will prevent players from matching against an opponent more than 30 ranks away.

Infinite MMR Floor: Players who reach Infinite Rank will no longer be able to have their MMRs reduced below the value they had when reaching the highest tier. However, they will be able to continue increasing their MMRs.

Infinite vs Infinite Matchmaking: Once players reach the Infinite Rank, they will only be matched against other players who have also achieved Infinite Rank.

Infinite Rank Revamp

Still without a confirmed date, the developers will create a new ecosystem in Marvel Snap for players who have reached Infinite Rank. Top players will be able to continue playing to increase their new Skill Rating Score, as well as their Leaderboard Rank positions.

What’s coming in the future of Marvel Snap

Of the other features listed in the Roadmap in the In Development and In Concept sections, Second Dinner paid extra attention to Test Deck Mode. The idea is that a button is added to the deck editing screen that allows players to play a game against bots to test their decks. Despite being in the In Concept section, the developers are hoping to hear player feedback.

Marvel Snap is available now and free to play on mobile and PC.