Save your tokens for the missing cards to finish your decks.

The next season of Marvel Snap, The Power Cosmic, will introduce new ways for how players can acquire cards. The Token Shop will be an additional option for players who want specific cards in their collections, but it will be necessary to use Collector’s Token to acquire them.

Collector’s Tokens are the new currency used to purchase exclusive cards and variants from the Token Shop. This feature will be available starting next season for all players who reach collection level 500.

How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap?

Collector’s Tokens will be available through Collector’s Cache and Collector’s Reserves rewards available on the collection level track starting at level 500.

Collector’s Tokens will replace Boosters that are currently available in Collector’s Cache and Collector’s Reserves. Players who complete all cards in pool three will have an additional chance to get more tokens with each Cache and Reserve opened.

Collector’s Tokens Gift

To celebrate the new system and allow players to use it as soon as it becomes available, all players will receive Collector’s Tokens according to their collection levels by the time the new update arrives.

Players who are between collection levels 500 and 900 will receive 3,000 Collector’s Tokens; those who are between 1,000 and 2,999 will receive 6,000 tokens; and everyone who exceeds collection level 3,000 will receive 12,000 tokens.

Players who have not yet reached Collection Level 500 will also receive 3,000 Collector’s Tokens when they unlock the Token Shop at Collection Level 500.

What are the drop chances of Collector’s Tokens in Collector’s Cache?

These are the chances of receiving Collector’s Tokens for each Collector’s Cache redeemed during collection levels 500 to 1000.

Collector’s Cache Reward 47.25% Pool three Card 2.5% Pool four Card 0.25% Pool five Card 10% 200 Credits 5% 350 Credits 10% 150 Gold 10% 100 Collector’s Tokens

These are the chances of receiving Collector’s Tokens for each Collector’s Reserve redeemed during collection levels beyond 1,000.