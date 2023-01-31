Marvel Snap Friendly Battle mode: How it works, tips and tricks, and more

Marvel Snap has been one of the hottest card games since it was released last fall. It has gone on to win multiple awards, including the Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. But many players saw it as incomplete before the update today that allows you to battle your friends in a real-time card match.

As with the regular game mode, you’ll need a strong deck and strategy if you hope to win against your friends. Here’s all the information you need to know about the Marvel Snap Friendly Battle and the best ways to win.

How does the Marvel Snap Friendly Battle mode work?

Screengrab by Brandon Grammer via Second Dinner

There’s a new tab showing a joystick on the main menu when you log into Marvel Snap that allows you to choose different game modes. Click on the Friendly Battle mode and then either “Create” or “Join” based on who will host. If you choose to “Create,” your game will generate a new code that the other person will enter on the “Join” screen or vice versa.

Once you’ve both connected, you’ll load into a match that looks a little different than the standard multiplayer game mode. There are a few differences in these battles, including:

The game consists of several rounds.

In each round, the loser has the total cubes deducted from their health.

Players can Snap, but can only wager as much health as they have.

The winner is decided when one person’s health is reduced to zero.

Because of these different factors, playing the Friendly Battle mode requires a slightly different strategy than your typical multiplayer matches.

Marvel Snap Friendly Battle mode tips

Before players can start in the Friendly Battle mode, they’ll need to complete the “stakes tutorial” and reach Rank 10 in the game. Both of these objectives are fairly easy, with players likely to hit Rank 10 after completing a handful of matches.

Something else that’s different is that you’re currently unable to change your deck between each round of the game. This is important to keep in mind since you’ll be stuck with those cards until your next match, allowing your enemy to become more used to your cards.

Starting at round five, the stakes go up and matches start at two cubes instead of the regular one. This can help end a game that’s reached a stalemate, which is more than likely to happen if you and your friend both have quality decks. If you’re nearing the end, Snapping in the higher stakes environment can secure you a win.

That’s all the information you need to know about the new Marvel Snap Friendly Battle mode.