Cloak & Dagger players in Marvel Rivals are begging you to learn this one trick

Marvel Rivals’ slew of pick and win rates for season zero has been released, showing Cloak & Dagger have one of the lowest win rates among Strategists, but players utilizing the healer are desperate for you to learn one thing.

With Marvel Rivals heading full speed into season one, data has revealed the most popular characters to play as and their success levels—confirming that Doctor Strange, Hela, Luna Snow, and Mantis dominate the meta.

Strategists play an integral role in any game, providing valuable heals to teammates, and the data shows that, despite their popularity with a 20.58 percent pick rate, second only to Luna Snow, Cloak & Dagger have the second-worst win rate across Competitive in Marvel Rivals with 46.68 percent—only above Jeff the Land Shark.

A thread on Reddit shared the data of what are “by far the worst performing Strategists,” though the top comment led to a discussion about Cloak & Dagger—specifically orientating around a key piece of information that has gone under the radar of most players.

Similarly to Mantis and Luna Snow, Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate ability provides heals to teammates in the area, which can stack to heal incredible amounts of damage. It seems most players don’t realize this, however, and are avoiding standing in the area.

One comment said that “there’s people in this game as high as Plat and maybe higher” who don’t realize the healing capabilities of the ultimate. Another added they have seen teammates “walk around it” to engage the enemy team—even in Diamond II tier.

Others defended the lack of knowledge, saying it’s “hard to tell what it actually does,” while another added that the dark smoke look makes it look “dangerous.” On top of that, the difference in color between a friendly Cloak & Dagger ultimate and an enemy one is negligible.

Cloak & Dagger is one of the characters receiving a buff for season one, reducing cooldowns on select abilities and increasing the number of dashes in the ultimate from three to four—so the levels of healing will increase yet again.

As someone who has played Cloak & Dagger more than any other character, I can attest to the fact that many teammates aren’t aware of what the ultimate ability does, even at times when I call it out and tell them to group up.

So let this be a public service announcement: Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate ability provides very good levels of healing, so please jump into the area if you see an ally using it!

