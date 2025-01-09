Marvel Rivals players complain nerf is ‘not enough’ to OP character

Plenty of changes are taking place in Marvel Rivals as the game enters season one, but players feel that a slight nerf to Luna Snow will not be effective enough.

Marvel Rivals’ is set for some fine-tuning heading into the season one launch, where Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman are entering the fray, with a host of nerfs and buffs being announced across the roster.

Luna Snow is one of the characters getting a tweak for the new season, increasing the time it takes to switch between healing and damage output in the Fate of Both Worlds ultimate ability, but players feel the devs have missed the mark.

While a post on Reddit said the changes were “so nice to see,” the comments were quickly flooded with other players saying the same thing—the changes won’t have much of an effect, and the most overpowered aspect of Luna Snow’s ultimate remains.

Players pointed out that Luna Snow’s 12-second duration of her ultimate essentially makes the team invulnerable due to the huge amount of healing it deals. When combined with Mantis following with her ultimate or Loki copying Luna Snow’s ability, this results in almost half a second of being unable to contest the enemy.

Luna Snow’s ultimate was described as “way too heavy,” and there “aren’t even that many ults that can delete her in her ult.” The general consensus among players is that Luna Snow will remain the most overpowered character on the roster.

Stats for competitive play in Marvel Rivals from season zero show Luna Snow is the most-picked Strategist, while her win rate sits at 49.74 percent. While the win rate is below Mantis and Rocket Raccoon, Luna Snow is often paired with the former to create an OP-duo.

The changes to Luna Snow are unlikely to change that for season one, which means fans can expect at least another six-to-seven weeks of her putting on a show before any further changes may occur at the mid-season point.

