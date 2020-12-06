The best mic stands for streaming

Streaming is a great way to showcase your gameplay while interacting with others and building a community in the process. With starting a stream being easier than ever, having a microphone for communication is an integral part of running a quality stream.

Streamers who choose to use an external microphone as opposed to a headset may realize they need a stand to utilize the microphone to its best quality while suiting their setup.

There are several different styles of microphones on the market, all serving a different style of setup.

Here are some of the best microphone stands available right now.

Blue Microphones Compass

Image via Blue

Streamers often opt for the desk-mountable microphone arm for their setups since it is easy to maneuver, saves space, and looks professional.

One of the best options on the market is the Compass by Blue Microphones. This arm is high quality and made to support even the heaviest microphones. One feature that puts this arm above some of its competition is the tube styling that allows the user to tuck away cables inside the arm.

Samson MD5

Image via Samson

If your stream is focused on chat interaction, you likely can get away with a desktop microphone stand. The benefits of this option are that the stand is small, sits in front of the user to ensure the highest quality audio, and the unit looks very professional. For podcasters, this is the perfect alternative to a boom arm and is priced affordably.

RODE Mini Tripod Stand

Image via RODE

Similar to the Samson MD5, RODE’s Mini Tripod Stand is made to sit on the user’s desk. What makes this different, however, is the tripod feet as opposed to a circular base. This allows the user to thread cables or sit devices underneath the unit and makes the product perfect for a larger range of setups.

Tiger MCA68-BK Microphone Boom Stand

Image via Amazon

A traditional microphone stand is going to be a great choice for some users. If desk space is an issue and you would like the ability to easily move the microphone and stand aside, then purchasing one of these traditional mic stands is a perfect option. Additionally, the cost is likely going to be cheaper than many of the desk-mountable alternatives.