All Twitch Hype Train rewards: How to get InfiniteKappa emote

One of the best ways to drive engagement on any platform is by offering rewards, which is why Hype Trains has additional appeal for Twitch communities. If you support your favorite Twitch streamer enough, you can get exclusive rewards—but it isn’t that simple.

Live streaming is all about getting loyal viewers to interact with the content they are watching, though most of the focus lands on things like driving up subscriptions and viewer numbers. On Twitch, Hype Trains are one way to engage any potential supporters, as they offer a unique visual flair to the chat once started, and reaching specific milestones can unlock exclusive rewards for anyone driving the hype. With an update from March 2024, Hype Trains got a new list of rewards, some of which are harder than ever to unlock.

All Twitch Hype Train rewards, listed: KappaInfinite and more

Bring the KommodoHype to unlock more emotes. Screenshot via Twitch

There are four Hype Train exclusive rewards available on Twitch, all of which are “high-tier” global Emotes. These emotes are BleedPurpleHD, HeyHeyGuys, PogChomp, and KappaInfinite.

All four of these emotes are special, animated takes on Twitch Global emotes. Twitch Global is a selection of emotes that is always available to every user on Twitch to use in any chat, without the need to subscribe to a channel to unlock them. The Hype Train-exclusive variants work the same way, though you have to unlock them first.

How do Hype Train rewards work on Twitch? How to claim Hype Train emotes

If a Hype Train reaches a certain level milestone, every user who supports the Hype Train will receive whatever rewards are unlocked once it ends. As of now, this means you will gain access to Hype Train-exclusive Global emotes that you can use at any time—including KappaInfinite (if things get that far).

Here is a full breakdown of the level requirements for each, currently available, Hype Train reward on Twitch.

Hype Train reward Hype Train level required to unlock BleedPurpleHD Level 10 HeyHeyGuys Level 25 PogChomp Level 50 KappaInfinite Level 100

We don’t have a full monetary breakdown for these Hype Train levels, but currently, it looks like you need to get $400 to reach level 10, $5,000 for level 25, $40,000 for level 50, and an estimated $500,000 for level 100.

Once a Hype Train you participated in hits that milestone, which you can do by giving Bits, subscribing, gifting subs, or by doing other support events, you will automatically gain access to the unlocked emotes. It might take a bit of time, depending on how big the Hype Train was, as demonstrated by the Hype Train world record holder’s chat.

