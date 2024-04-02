What is the Twitch Hype Train record?

Hype Trains have been around on Twitch for years, adding an extra level of engagement that is hit or miss depending on which streamer and community you ask. But, just like with every trackable metric online, there is a record for who holds the highest Hype Train level.

With how much streaming has grown over the last five years, most broadcasters and viewers still focus more on records like who has the all-time highest Twitch subscriber count or the most viewed Twitch streams ever. Now, we can add Hype Trains to the list of massive Twitch records, thanks to one streamer and their community going above and beyond to shatter expectations and unlock all the exclusive rewards—including the coveted InfinityKappa.

What is the Twitch Hype Train world record? Which streamer reached the highest level?

No one suspected the banana. Screenshot via PirateSoftware

On April 1, as part of a 15-hour stream, PirateSoftware founder/streamer Jason Thor Hall and his community set a new world record for the highest Hype Train level ever reached on Twitch. By the end of the broadcast, Thor hit Hype Train level 106 and 47 percent, nearly lapping his previous highest mark.

Prior to this latest attempt, which came on the back of a new Hype Train update that added fresh and exclusive emote rewards at key milestones, Thor held the record in December 2023. He broke the previous record twice in one week, hitting level 55 two separate times, which was the previous level cap for the feature before Twitch updated it. Thor did mention that the record with this newest update was level 69 before his community broke it, though it is unclear if that was some kind of April Fool’s Day joke or something that happened.

As a result of this record, everyone who supported the level 106 Hype Train got every single reward emote, including the InfinityKappa, which is exclusive to level 100.

