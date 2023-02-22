Twitch fans typically use two metrics to determine who the biggest streamers on the Amazon-owned platform are—how many followers they have, and how much they’ve earned throughout their careers.

But somewhere in the middle is perhaps the most important one: how many active Twitch subscribers they’ve had at any given point in time. Anyone can follow, but only the most dedicated fans subscribe, and the subscription fee contributes to a streamer’s total earnings.

Have you ever wondered what the all-time highest Twitch subscriber record is, which streamer achieved it (and when), and who has come the closest to beating it? Here are all the answers.

All-time most-subscribed streamers on Twitch

10. xQc — 102,288 subscribers

Screengrab via [Luminosity](https://www.youtube.com/@Luminosity)

The juicer warlord has the tenth-highest all-time subscriber record on Twitch. He hit 102,288 active subscribers in May 2022. It’s dropped off to around 70,000 since then, but it’s still impressive.

9. Gaules — 102,857 subscribers

Photo via BLAST

The Brazilian Star might be less known than xQc in the English-speaking Twitch community, but he’s so popular among those who speak Portuguese, he managed to narrowly beat xQc’s all-time subscriber record with a total of 102,857 subscribers in June 2022.

8. RanbooLive — 116,870 subscribers

Screengrab via Ranboo Live

RanbooLive is one of the most popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch, and that culminated in him amassing a whopping 116,870 subscribers at the height of his channel’s success in Aug. 2021.

7. Ibai — 121,467 subscribers

Screengrab via Ibai on Twitch

Ibai is a Spanish star who knows no bounds. He’s broken viewership record after record, and while he’s never been able to seize the all-time subscriber one for himself, he still managed to nab seventh place with 121,467 subscribers in July 2022.

6. CriticalRole

Screengrab via Critical Role on Twitch

CriticalRole is a channel that might be less known than others on this list, but the team of voice actors who partake in Dungeon and Dragons campaigns live on stream have built an impressive following, with the height of it being 139,559 subscribers in Nov. 2021.

5. Casimito — 159,487 subscribers

Screengrab via Casimito on Twitch

Like fellow Brazilian star Gaules, Casimito is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Where he differs, though, is he’s been able to crack 159,487 subscribers—more than 50,000 higher than his countryman. He did it in Nov. 2022 during the FIFA World Cup.

4. Ironmouse — 171,818 subscribers

Screengrab via Ironmouse on Twitch

Ironmouse is the only VTuber to appear on the all-time subscriber record list, but she’s overshadowed six others with an impressive 171,818 subscribers, which she had in March 2022. A series of health issues and bouts of inactivity has caused it to drop since then, but her record stands.

3. Kai Cenat — 200,000 subscribers

Screengrab via Kai Cenat on Twitch

It was only a matter of time before Kai Cenat broke into Twitch’s all-time subscriber list following his breakout year in 2022. Not only did he do it, but he also made it into the top three on Feb. 21, and in the process, became the third streamer to ever hit 200,000 subscribers.

2. Ninja — 269,154 subscribers

Image via MasterClass

Once upon a time, Ninja was the face of Twitch. His popularity has dropped off since his prime Fortnite days, but the record he set of 269,154 subscribers on Twitch in April 2018 is still the second-highest to this day.

1. Ludwig — 283,066 subscribers

Screengrab via Ludwig on YouTube

Ludwig isn’t on Twitch anymore. The entrepreneurial star moved to YouTube in Nov. 2021, and has been thriving there ever since. But he still holds the all-time record of having 283,066 subscribers on Twitch—a feat he achieved during his iconic subathon in April 2021.