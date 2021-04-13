Ludwig breaks Ninja’s record for most all-time Twitch subscribers

It only took a full month, but the subathon took him all the way to the top.

After 31 days, Ludwig has broken Ninja’s record for the most Twitch subscribers of all time, surpassing 271,000 subscribers on the final day of his subathon.

Ninja’s record was set at 269,154 subscribers in April 2018 while he streamed with Drake, Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Ludwig began his subathon with a 30-minute timer on March 14, growing his subscriber count to 100,000 in just five days while every sub added an additional 10 seconds to the stream timer. He hit 200,000 subs on April 6 and has been chugging along since then, with his community keeping the stream live for a full month despite some close calls.

Of those record number subscribers, more than 135,900 are viewers using their Twitch Prime sub or actual money to subscribe to the channel. The remainder have all been gifted by other members of the community to keep the unprecedented streak going.

He retroactively put a cap of 31 days on the subathon, effectively turning one full month of his life into a nonstop stream that’s now broken one of Twitch’s longest-standing records, to which Ludwig saluted on his stream.

“One record that will probably never be broken is the amount of Primers Ninja got, the amount of people that showed up,” Ludwig said. “What he did, streaming admittedly a lot of hours, took me streaming every single day of my life, 24 hours a day, with about half the amount of subs that I have gifted to my channel.”

Ninja also congratulated Ludwig on breaking his record.

Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch 🤩 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 13, 2021

A portion of all of the subscribers gained during the subathon was already going to charity, as well as paying Ludwig’s team and moderators. But Ludwig is matching every sub, donating $5 to The Humane Society of the United States or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.