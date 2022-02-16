VTuber Ironmouse has reached a lofty Twitch channel milestone and broken a major platform record on the same day during her ongoing subathon stream.

Eleven days into her subathon, Ironmouse hit one million followers on Twitch. On top of that, just minutes later, the VShojo star’s live subscriber count ticked over more than 75,000. That haul makes her the most subscribed female streamer in the Amazon-owned platform’s history.

“Words cannot express what I am feeling right now,” Ironmouse wrote on Twitter soon after bowling down the record. “I can’t stop crying. Thank you all for all your love and thank you for joining me on this crazy journey.

The emotional streamer added: “Let’s have many more adventures together. Thank you for changing my life. I love you all so much. Thank you.”

Words cannot express what I am feeling right now. I can't stop crying. Thank you all for all your love and thank you for joining me on this crazy journey. Lets have many more adventures together. Thank you for changing my life. I love you all so much. Thank you. #1MMouse pic.twitter.com/c4i1b03EPh — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) February 16, 2022

Ironmouse’s subscriber count carries her past the previous record-holder, Kkatamina, who claimed the record during her own subathon in Nov. 2021. She reached a 73,623 peak during that broadcast. The VTuber’s efforts also put her 13th in the site’s all-time subscriber list, right behind NICKMERCS.

Her subathon isn’t over either, so she could climb higher over time. Right now, the all-time list’s top ten is only a few thousand more “precious family” members away.

The VTuber first started streaming in 2017, and shifted to Twitch as her main channel in 2019. In the three years since she has built a massive audience and become one of the biggest VTubers on the platform. Today she is also the first English-speaking VTuber to break one million followers on Amazon’s streaming site.

As her subathon is uncapped it is unclear how much longer Ironmouse will be staying live. Right now, as of publication, the timer is sitting at 12 hours, with no signs of subscriptions slowing down.

Each subscriber adds an additional 15 seconds to the clock, so there’s every chance Ironmouse reaches Twitch’s top-ten all-time subbed channels before her stream is done.