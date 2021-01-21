The best Call of Duty: Mobile settings

Every gamer has a different measurement for success, but having five titles in the list of top 30 best-selling games in history just goes to show the strong community behind the Call of Duty franchise. Each CoD game brings in new players to the series while also maintaining an excellent retention rate when it comes to the existing players.

While the franchise's move to the mobile platforms could be considered late compared to other titles like PUBG and Fortnite, it didn't prevent CoD from entering the market with guns blazing. TiMi Studios and Tencent Games had prior experience in creating shooter titles for the mobile platforms before, and a classic CoD experience emerged.

CoD: Mobile was so well-made that it felt just like any other CoD title on the market. The movements were fluid, and the gunplay was pretty much the same. Players who spent decades within the CoD community will have no issues while getting adjusted to CoD: Mobile, and almost all players will want to play the game in the most optimal way possible.

Adjusting your settings for maximum performance plays a vital role in CoD: Mobile since you'll want to be one step ahead of your opponents at all times. A higher-frame rate will help you react faster than anyone in your lobby, while perfected sensitivity settings will make sure that you don't miss any shots.

The following settings should enhance your gaming experience both in the multiplayer and battle royale game modes, but you can always further customize them with your own adjustments. Take them out for a spin in the practice range to see if you can make any improvements that fit better to your play style.

Here are the best settings for CoD: Mobile that'll help you climb up the ranks faster.

The best control settings for CoD: Mobile

While the simple control mode will be the go-to choice of many new CoD: Mobile players, it's better to set it to advanced mode and experiment with how you'd like to fire with the listed gun types.

If you're unsure about what works best for you, you can start off with the following configuration that's based on veteran players like ParkerTheSlayer, NoahFromYoutube, and Blaezi.

Choose advanced mode and put a checkmark on Custom to make further adjustments.

Assault rifles : ADS

: ADS SMGs : ADS

: ADS Shotguns : Hip Shotguns are mostly used in close-range skirmishes. Aiming down sights with shotguns will be less than ideal since you'll be at point-blank ranges with your opponents when you draw your shotgun.

: Hip LMGs : ADS

: ADS Sniper rifles : ADS

: ADS Pistols: ADS

The best basic settings for CoD Mobile

Aim Assist : On Though most PUBG Mobile players prefer disabling aim assist since it makes it tougher to clear out squads, it's pretty much the opposite in CoD: Mobile. Instead of disabling it, you should practice how to take advantage of aim assist and use it to its full potential. Aim assist in CoD: Mobile feels more robust, and it'll ensure that you're always spot on with your shots.

: On Quick Run (from prone) : On

: On Fixed R-Fire BTN : On

: On Fixed Virtual Joystick display position : On

: On Release r-fire btn of shotgun to hipfire : Off

: Off Fast Throw Grenade : Off Fast throwing a grenade may look ideal at first, but you'll essentially lose the ability to make any finer adjustments to your throw if you enable it.

: Off Joystick Auto-Sprint : On

: On Fixed Joystick : Off

: Off Right Fire button for Fixed Perspective : Off

: Off ADS : Tap to ADS

: Tap to ADS Display left fire button : On Even if you're right-handed, having a second fire button on your screen will make sure that you'll always have a chance to react to your opponents.

: On Slide (While running) : Tap crouch while sprinting

: Tap crouch while sprinting Always sprint : On (Sensitivity: 65) Sprinting by default, will save you from clicking an extra button or dragging your move-pad further. You may consider turning this option off if you mostly play the Search and Destroy game mode since you'll need to watch your footsteps toward the end of a round.

: On (Sensitivity: 65) Gyroscope : On Most multiplayer enthusiasts won't get a chance to take advantage of the gyroscope due to each round's hectic nature. Gyroscope shows its true potential during battle royale matches. This setting may be disabled by default if your phone doesn't have a gyroscope feature.

: On Camera FoV : 75 The maximum FoV value allows you to have a wider camera angle.

: 75 Weapon Aim: Turn off "Reset Weapon Aim"

The best audio and graphics settings for CoD Mobile

Graphic quality : Low The main reason why most players prefer keeping their graphic quality at minimum values is that it's the only way to unlock the maximum frame rate in some devices. If you can play with the maximum frame rate setting turned on without any performance issues, then you can also experiment with higher graphic settings.

: Low Frame rate : Max The maximum frame rate assures you'll have the smoothest gameplay experience.

: Max Depth of field : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Real-time shadows : On If you're mostly spending time in the multiplayer gamemode, then it may be a decent idea to turn off real-time shadows. Though this setting may cause you to drop a few frames, it'll allow you to locate enemies by their shadows. That'll make it easier to spot campers without walking into their line of sight.

: On Ragdoll : Off Ragdoll physics makes death animations slightly more interesting, but it generally requires too many resources.

: Off Anti-aliasing : Off Anti-aliasing tries to smooth the edges of most in-game objects, but the setting is too resource-hungry to justify the end results.

: Off BR Mode graphic style : Dynamic Though this setting is mostly a personal preference, the Dynamic style offers a more vivid color range. This makes it slightly easier to spot enemies from long distances.

: Dynamic

The best sensitivity settings for CoD Mobile

Rotation mode : Fixed speed Keeping this setting at fixed will allow you to get used to the overall sensitivity levels. Accelerating settings can make it significantly harder to control your aim in multiplayer modes.

: Fixed speed Sensitivity switch : Switch while opening ADS

: Switch while opening ADS Sensitivity presets : Custom

: Custom Standard sensitivity : 94

: 94 ADS sensitivity : 145

: 145 Tactical scope sensitivity : 160

: 160 Sniper scope sensitivity : 65

: 65 3x tactical scope : 100

: 100 4x tactical scope : 60

: 60 6x tactical scope : 40

: 40 8x tactical scope: 30

Gyroscope sensitivity

Standard sensitivity : 140

: 140 ADS sensitivity : 75

: 75 Tactical scope sensitivity : 57

: 57 Sniper scope sensitivity : 59

: 59 3x tactical scope : 65

: 65 4x tactical scope : 45

: 45 6x tactical scope : 25

: 25 8x tactical scope: 15

Remember that sensitivity levels can even be affected by the screen protector you use on your phone/tablet. We recommend testing them at least once before jumping into a regular match, just to see if they're working well for you.

The best HUD/control layout for CoD: Mobile

While the default control layout is a decent starting point for most players, you can only make it better by adjusting it to your needs. If you need a larger trigger button, you can make it happen through the HUD customization panel.

If you don't know where to start, taking a look at what pro players prioritize in their HUDs may be a decent idea to configure on your own. The following settings belong to Blaezi, a professional CoD: Mobile player.

Screengrab via Tencent

Blaezi mostly prefers a clean HUD and reduces most elements' opacity levels to increase his screen real estate. This allows him to spot enemies better and faster since his screen won't be cluttered with buttons.

While these are all the settings that you can configure within the game to give yourself an advantage, there are other improvements you can make to your setup. Gaming earbuds are a must-have accessory for almost all competitive mobile gamers. The crisp audio quality they feature will allow you to distinguish sounds from your surroundings better. The clear microphones of gaming earbuds will also ensure that your squadmates will always be able to hear you without any problems.

You can also look into controller decks for your phone for a better grip and investing in a pair of thumb sleeves to reduce the friction between your fingers and the screen.