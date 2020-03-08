The 10 best gaming earbuds of 2020

Sometimes standard earbuds may not be enough for our gaming needs. Gaming is a serious business and communication is always key. Sounding well while being able to hear everything around your surroundings can be just as important and net you a win.

While some may be correct in assuming earbuds can’t carry the impact of a full gaming headset, earbuds have plenty to offer. They are generally cheaper than headsets and are reasonably more compact. They also let you have intense gaming sessions without sweaty ears, especially during the summer.

Competition is quite high, and choosing the right earbud for you may turn into a struggle. Fear not—we did our best to gather the 10 best recent earbuds to help those in search of a pair stumble upon that “one” on this list that best fits their gaming needs.

Cooler Master Masterpulse MH710 Gaming Earbuds

Image via Cooler Master

Cooler Master has been one of those brands that just keeps delivering quality products and earning customer respect by providing value. When the brand first entered the market, there were certainly a couple of doubts, but it simply allowed its work to do the talking.

The company’s take on “gaming earbuds” is quite different than that of its competitors. Instead of copying and pasting an already successful formula, Cooler Master prefers pushing the limits and setting new standards.

The earbuds come with different profiles; one provides a stronger bass while the other emits a more balanced sound that you can change between with a button on each bud.

The sleek design of the earbuds may also catch your friends’ attention.

Razer Hammerhead Duo Gaming Earbuds

Image via Razer



The Hammerhead series has received a lot of flak in the past. It was criticized for being too bass heavy—and they were. Most audiophiles who enjoy genres like EDM and progressive house made their complaints heard while the non-audiophile users simply enjoyed the design and the comfort.

With the new Razer Hammerhead Duo line, however, Razer addressed this issue directly and showed its users that they care about sound quality.

The Dual line comes with a new technology called “Dual Driver.” This new tech allows Hammerheads to separate deep bass from mid and high frequencies while the dedicated armature drivers deliver a full-range audio experience for next level clarity.

By including these features, Razer aims to allow its users to experience a greater sound quality with all kinds of media that they enjoy consuming.

HyperX Cloud Gaming Earbuds

Image via HyperX

When HyperX first entered the market, the company’s biggest selling point was its comfortable designs. We’re glad to see that HyperX still prioritizes comfort and possibly provides the highest amount of comfort-related customizations in all audio pieces.

Their marketing strategy for this one is rather one-dimensional, however. The buds are specifically advertised towards Nintendo Switch gamers. If you do not own a Switch, don’t worry—the HyperX Cloud gaming earbuds are still great buds and will perform just the same with anything else.

Their biggest selling point is the comfort and the immersive audio quality. While they do sound fine and great for general usage, don’t expect anything mind-blowing if you’re an audiophile.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds

Image via Turtle Beach

The biggest drawback of every gaming earbud may be their microphones. Although we’re quickly progressing to better microphone technologies, bud mics may just perform poorly in some conditions. The fact that they’re usually quite far away from the user’s face does not help their case either.

But Turtle Beach must have had enough with microphones that dangle around the user’s shoulders and created the Battle Buds. One of the earbuds features a microphone that extends out to the user’s mouth.

The public’s initial thought was that the bud with the mic on would constantly fall out of the ear, but that was just not the case. Unfortunately for fans of Turtle Beach, just like most earbuds, this pair also suffers from sound leakage at higher volumes. Considering the microphone of the Battle Buds is quite sensitive, those you’re chatting with on mic may ask you to switch to push-to-talk.

Somic Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds

Image via Somic

This pair of earbuds features the same great design of the Turtle Beach Battle Buds while providing a wireless experience.

We all know that wireless means latency and having any kind or amount of latency during gaming can have a major impact on performance. But if you hate cables and you’re just playing games casually and consuming other forms of media on the side, this pair may just be the choice for you.

The buds also feature two microphones for a better chat quality. There is also a passive honeycomb heat dissipation system on the buds that prevents your ears from overheating.

Bose QC20 Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds

Image via Bose

Gaming-focused brands are not the first ones to enter this market. There have been some big players long before they set their feet into this jungle.

If you were ever in the market for anything audio related, you’re probably familiar with Bose. The American company only focuses on audio products—they even have “Audio Sunglasses,” although they’re not really suitable for gaming since they were not designed with the activity in mind and because of their short battery life.

With Bose QC20, however, you can’t really go wrong. The price tag is a bit on the expensive side, but when it comes to Bose, we are talking about a pair of headphones that will probably last for at least five years. These earbuds also feature the trademarked Bose noise-canceling technology, which shuts out the outside world with acoustic noise cancelling.

If you’re looking for a new daily driver and gaming is your second priority, give this pair a try and see if you like them. They are quite comfortable and also stay in your ears thanks to their well-designed ear tips.

Sennheiser IE 80 S

Image via Sennheiser

Do you ever find yourself wishing your headphones had a little more volume? Or do you wish they would stop popping out of your ears? If so, Sennheiser has just the product for your needs.

Just like Bose, Sennheiser has been in the earbuds game for as long as anyone can remember. The German brand has been the go-to source for earbuds for anyone unfamiliar with what to pick. After all, one could never go wrong with Sennheiser products. The company’s two-year warranty period is one of the best out there.

IE 80 S is slightly different than the classic earbuds that have saturated the market. They are branded as ear-canal headphones while being designed for “audiophiles.” Ear-canal earbuds have to be smaller than usual to fit a bit more tightly, so all the technology inside an earbud has to shrink while providing the same or an improved version of your brand’s signature audio quality.

Since these earbuds are smaller than the average pair, they may get stuck in the unlikeliest of places, like maybe a tiny gap you didn’t know existed in your bag. To protect the buds, Sennheiser claims that they have used the most durable and rugged housing to date yet.

While the price is a bit on the premium side, Sennheiser earbuds can definitely be a “buy-it-for-life” choice.

KLIM Fusion Gaming Earbuds

Image via KLIM

Let’s take a step down in the price bracket and consider something more affordable. KLIM Fusion is one of the most popular gaming earbuds on Amazon. They feature memory foam tips, which basically means that the tips eventually form to the shape of your ear canal with enough use.

The price and performance ratio with this pair is off the charts, and the audio quality is punching above their weight. The most common problem in the sub-$50 price range is the fact that most earbuds’ materials feel cheap and do not last long.

KLIM Fusions don’t have these problems. They feel as if they are premium headphones and provide a satisfying song quality. Their microphone can also be one of the better ones in the market, so if you are on a tight budget, give them a try.

Sony MDRXB50AP Earbuds

Image via Sony



Sony’s back with another weird product name—the MDRXB50AP (MDRs).

MDRs are not practically branded as gaming earbuds. They are one of the cheapest earbuds being offered by Sony. The main reason they rose to fame is because of their sound quality. Most users describe them as one of the products with the most price for performance value out there.

They were designed to have more bass than the usual Sony headphones in their price range, and they definitely keep their promise. The fact that they also fit quite comfortably and come with an integrated microphone makes them a go-to choice for most gamers.

If you are on a budget and would also like something from a well-known brand, MDRs are definitely worth a try and will get the job done.

ROCCAT Score Gaming Earbuds

Image via ROCCAT

ROCCAT has been around for ages. The company likes keeping its products a bit more low-key and focus on delivering quality instead. ROCCAT Score slightly resemble the Sennheiser earbuds previously mentioned.

They look similar but cost less than half the price of the Sennheiser pair. If you are an audiophile, you may notice the difference in the bass and the clearance of the sound. But if you can’t tell the difference between a left bud and a right bud, these earbuds are definitely worth a shot.

The dual driver setup of the buds aims to provide a decently balanced audio experience while the ear-canal design lets them sit comfortably in your ears. Fans of minimalist and futuristic looks will appreciate their simplistic design.