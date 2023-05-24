12 games like Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon is a series of games developed by Red Hook Studios that emphasize what it means to be a survivor in a harsh cruel world. This series of gothic fantasy horror games got the recognition it deserved from the community as it rose to new heights in popularity. With the release of Darkest Dungeon 2, we feel like now is a good time to discuss about other games like Darkest Dungeon which may sometimes go overlooked.

As such, we have compiled a list of 12 games similar to Darkest Dungeon you might be interested in if you liked the Darkest Dungeon series.

12 games similar to Darkest Dungeon

Games similar to Darkest Dungeon would include a mix of roguelike elements, dungeon crawling, and realistic RPG elements. All of these games bring with them some, or all, of the aspects the Darkest Dungeon series has become famous for, so we are sure that you cannot go wrong with any of the choices presented below.

Across the Obelisk

Image via Paradox Arc

If you enjoyed the co-op turn-based battle RPG elements of the Darkest Dungeon series, chances are Across the Obelisk is up your alley. While the atmosphere isn’t quite as dark and gothic as Darkest Dungeon, the gameplay mechanics and battle style of Across the Obelisk are very similar to the series.

The only difference between the games is the tactical aspect is dependent on cards and deck-building. Depending on the cards you get, you can customize your means of attack and defense. If you have the perfect combination of heroes and cards, no challenge should be too great to overcome.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Image via THQ Nordic

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a dungeon-crawling RPG inspired by the classics of the past. The battle systems and dungeon crawling are similar to the Darkest Dungeon series, but the aesthetics of the game are definitely brighter and more cheerful in comparison.

The game has a rich story presented throughout the exploration aspects. The battle style is tactical and turn-based, with emphasis put on your team composition and skills chosen in battle. The dungeons are procedurally generated as well, allowing for a new experience every time you play.

Fear and Hunger

Image via Happy Paintings

If you want an authentic horror experience like you got from Darkest Dungeon, you can always try Fear and Hunger. The game is a hybrid of dungeon crawler and survival horror. With four different classes to choose from, Fear and Hunger provides great replayability.

Fear and Hunger also portrays strong graphic themes so if you are uncomfortable with darker themes, this might not be the game for you. But if you are, Fear and Hunger will take you down a psychologically disturbing rabbit hole that will keep you entertained for hours to come.

Final Fantasy Tactics

Image via SquareSoft

Going back to an old classic, Final Fantasy Tactics is a well-known title to fans of the Final Fantasy series as well as tactics games enthusiasts. The game maintains the vibe of the Final Fantasy series, however, the battle system revolves entirely around classic tactical games of the late 80s – early 90s.

The game features several revolutionary features for its time such as huge maps and 3D environments for battles. However, the game is quite old, so you will have to boot up your old PlayStation to play it. If you manage to get your hands on a copy of the game, you can try it out on an emulator for your PC for best results.

For the King

Image via Curve Games

For the King is a strategic tabletop RPG with battle tactics similar to Darkest Dungeon. The game is not as gloomy as the Darkest Dungeon series can be but does have its darker moments. You start off with a group of adventurers you pick and then can recruit more as you travel the lands.

The game focuses heavily on strategy and tactics that you can play solo or with friends. You can enjoy the freedom of a sandbox experience or play through a campaign if you want a more focused approach. The roguelike elements ensure you will have varying experiences every time you play through the story.

Gloomhaven

Image via Twin Sails Interactive

Gloomhaven brings all of the dark atmosphere of the Darkest Dungeon series from its tabletop version to a virtual environment.

Originally released as a tabletop board game, the digital adaptation of Gloomhaven includes a lot of dungeon crawling and tactical RPG battling. You have to lead your band of mercenaries to success through the harsh, unforgiving dungeons.

Whether you rouse their sense of adventure or inspire their loyalty through a promise of gold, Gloomhaven has something for every explorer. Just make sure you survive the trials that the game will put you through on the path to success.

Octopath Traveler

Image via Square Enix

Octopath Traveler is a unique entry in this list simply because it is quite a complex RPG with many variables to keep in mind, similar to Darkest Dungeon. As the name implies, there are eight paths you can choose to start with using one of the game’s eight protagonists. Their stories all converge in the middle and you will end up playing with a combination of some of them going forward.

Octopath Traveler puts a lot of focus on character development and world-building, something Darkest Dungeon is not the best at. But the battle elements and the long-lasting effects of your choices are things you might find familiar if you have come from any of the Darkest Dungeon games.

Stoneshard

Image via HypeTrain Digital

Stoneshard is a turn-based RPG set in a dark medieval world where you play as a mercenary struggling to survive. The kingdom has been ravaged by war and you have to find your place in this world while fighting off all the dangers of a medieval time period. The game offers a lot of freedom for character customization and progression.

To progress through this game, you have to fight… a lot. Picking up contracts and completing them is the fastest way to progress. Wounds you acquire in battle have to be treated quickly or else they will lead to further damage. The realistic aspects of the game are quite similar to Darkest Dungeon.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Image via Nicalis

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is a procedurally-generated action shooter RPG featuring several roguelike elements to spice up the gameplay even further. After escaping the clutches of his mother who was going to sacrifice him to a malevolent god, Isaac escapes through the basement to encounter waves of twisted monstrosities that want to make him a part of them.

On his journey to safety, Isaac will come across several abilities that can power him up and enable him to fight off his attackers. The random elements and instances of the game are very similar to those in Darkest Dungeon, as enjoyers of that game will feel right at home in the atmosphere of The Binding of Isaac.

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Image via Headup Publishing

The gothic horror vibe from Darkest Dungeon returns in Vambrace: Cold Soul. The game is more story-driven though, with an emphasis on progressing the story through exploration and party building. Each party member offers something different with their own unique powers, making it so your playthroughs are always dynamic based on who you choose.

To survive this world, you will have to scavenge for resources and craft useful items that will keep you and your party alive through all of the hardships you will face. Make sure you plan meticulously for every expedition into the cursed city because the roguelite elements of Vambrace: Cold Soul will ensure no two challenges you face will be the same.

Wartales

Image via Shiro Unlimited

Wartales provides more of an open-world experience compared to the other entries on this list. You are given free rein to explore the world around you and gather like-minded mercenaries to help you on your journey, with the promise of great wealth and treasure. On your journey, you will come across tombs that can be explored for knowledge and more money.

You can also cash in on bounties to refill the coffers of your band of mercenaries. Be careful how much you choose to unearth though, because you might end up bringing out long-forgotten dangers that can wipe out your party in short order.

Wildermyth

Image via Worldwalker Games

Wildermyth is a throwback to classic old-school RPGs that follows a more DND-based approach. The fighting styles and afflictions that you can acquire throughout your journeys in this game are similar to Darkest Dungeon. While this title is colorful and vivid, it is quite unforgiving; a few slip-ups can bring a swift end to your campaign.

The game has procedurally generated events that happen across all Wildermyth campaigns. The higher the difficulty, the more random the events that will occur.

If the game still doesn’t feel challenging enough, permadeath is an option you can enable that will ensure your dead characters stay dead forever.

