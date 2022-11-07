Soccer stars Messi, Neymar, and Pogba are coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

Three football superstars—Leo Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba—will arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile on Nov. 9 as footballer-themed operators, bringing weapons and other forms of content to the mobile game.

As part of the game’s season 10 update, Messi, Neymar, and Pogba are entering the battlefield as three distinct operators, either unlockable through the game’s battle pass or available for purchase on the Call of Duty: Mobile store. Additionally, there will be a football mini-game where players can test their football prowess on the pitch in the Atlas Ship Crash Site.

⚽️Get ready to show off some world class skills!



🏆Champions go to battle in #CODMobile Season 10: World Class, kicking off 11/9 at 5pm PT!



🎵Song: Joey Bada$$ “THE REV3NGE” https://t.co/L1qyXuNr3m pic.twitter.com/Dx8BinYIqQ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 7, 2022

The upcoming season will also feature CoD: Mobile’s first-ever mythic operator, giving players the ability to customize the operator with three different add-on paths. Aside from this, mobile players can expect new weapons, blueprints, calling cards, and other cosmetics to enter the fray as well.

CoD: Mobile is a free-to-play FPS that brings the franchise’s popular battle royale title, Warzone, to the small screen. Released in October 2019, the mobile title has quickly risen in popularity and remains one of the most-played mobile games in the world.

The three soccers stars will enter CoD: Mobile on Nov. 9 at 6pm CT.