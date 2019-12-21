Seoul Dynasty part ways with zunba ahead of 2020 Overwatch League season

The Seoul Dynasty have said goodbye to one of their original players, off-tank Kim “zunba” Joon-hyeok, heading into the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced yesterday.

Prior to joining the Overwatch League for its inaugural season, zunba played for Lunatic Hai and won a series of wins with the team. Zunba represented South Korea in the 2016 and 2017 Overwatch World Cups and helped the country build a legacy on the global stage. Over the years and his many wins, the off-tank has built a legacy of his own, becoming renowned as one of the best Zarya players in the game.

The off-tank moved to the professional stage in 2017 alongside the former Lunatic Hai roster to play for the Seoul Dynasty in the league’s inaugural season. But after a disappointing year one, the Dynasty dropped the majority of its roster to rebuild for season two. Zunba stayed with the team heading into 2019 but appeared less frequently on stage.

Since the end of the league’s second season, the Seoul Dynasty have made additional roster changes in preparation for the upcoming year. Only Yang “tobi” Jin-mo remains from the team’s original roster after re-signing with the team in October.

The team parted ways with Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun, Lee “Highly” Sung-hyeok, Ryu “ryujehong” Je-hong, and Lee “Jesce” Seung-soo. Seoul acquired main tank Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee and DPS Park “Profit” Joon-yeong from the London Spitfire. Additionally, the team promoted support Kim “Creative” Young-wan from its Contenders team, Gen.G esports.

The Overwatch League returns for season three on Feb. 8 with the first match between the Paris Eternal and the Toronto Defiant.