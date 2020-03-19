League of Legends: Wild Rift details revealed

Riot Games has finally revealed some more details about League of Legends: Wild Rift, its mobile game, through a dev diary video today. The main focus of the video was ensuring the proper feel of champions in a ported version.

Since certain champions would not translate too well to dual stick controls, a good amount of the roster is being overhauled to feel more expressive with their controls. An example of this is Annie’s Q, Disintegrate, and Miss Fortune’s Q, Double Up, as both are now skill shots as opposed to targeted point and clicks. Additionally, some abilities that were previously passive, like Vayne’s W, Silver Bolts, now have a partial active component to them.

Brian “Feralpony” Feeney, design leader of Wild Rift, did say that not every champion needs one of these overhauls. As an example of this, Orianna, Nami, and Ziggs mains should feel like nothing fundamentally has changed from their characters’ PC counterparts.

In addition to these discussed functional changes, some abilities of champions are being reimagined in exciting ways. For instance, the March 2020 update reveals Lux’s R, Final Spark, will go global as opposed to the PC Counterpart. This is reminiscent of another reenvisioning buff revealed in the initial Wild Rift announcement trailer, where Ashe’s R, Enchanted Crystal Arrow, could now be curved after being launched.

With the release date still unclear, Feralpony urged players to not download anything related to the game yet. All of that content is unofficial and could lead to potentially dangerous malware.