The test is being held in Brazil and the Philippines.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first alpha test has begun. Riot Games has started rolling out a small number of invites to random players in Brazil. Invites for players in the Philippines will be sent out later today.

Wild Rift Brazil’s official Twitter account said a small number of players should have received an invite in their emails.

Riot will be testing the systems today to ensure that the alpha runs smoothly. The servers will be online from 2pm to 10pm (Brazilian local time) today. On June 6 and 7, the servers will be live from 6pm to 10pm. After this, players can enjoy the alpha anytime until June 26.

The regional alpha test will also be conducted in the Philippines. Players in the region will receive their invites later today. The alpha test will run until June 26 here as well.

The alpha test is only for Android devices. The minimum device requirements to play the regional alpha are:

Android phones only

CPU: 8 Core, 1.5 GHz, and above, 64-bit processors only

RAM: 3GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

A release date for Wild Rift hasn’t been revealed yet. Riot said it plans to get the mobile version out globally by the end of 2020. A console version will also be coming out later.