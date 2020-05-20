How to join the League of Legends: Wild Rift alpha playtest

Brazilian and Filipino players will get their hands on the alpha first.

Wild Rift, Riot’s venture into the mobile gaming market, is coming later this year. But for now, League of Legends fans will have to make do with the PC version of the game.

Luckily, Riot plans to initiate an alpha playtest ahead of Wild Rift’s official launch. Next month, players from Brazil and the Philippines—two countries known for their love of mobile games—will have the chance to join a limited alpha test.

In the weeks and months to come, Riot will open the alpha to players from all regions—but the timeframe for this remains unclear.

Brazilian and Filipino players, though, can sign up for the alpha and pre-register using Android’s Google Play Store. All they have to do is search Wild Rift on the Play Store and select “pre-register.”

In the next couple of weeks, when the alpha launches, selected players will get a notification on their mobile phones giving them the option to download the game.

The alpha playtest will likely roll out in stages, with more players being added on a daily basis. If you aren’t immediately selected, be patient and bide your time.

At the moment, iPhone users aren’t included in the beta. This may change in the future, however.

Players from other regions can opt-in to the alpha, but they’ll have to wait until Riot announces an official alpha date.

The minimum device specs for Wild Rift are the following:

Android: 1.5 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU. The game will also support 32-bit Android processors at launch.

iOS: iPhone 6 and later devices.

For updates on the Wild Rift alpha and beta, you can sign up here. Simply enter your email and date of birth and you’re ready to go.