When does League of Legends: Wild Rift release?

Riot Games’ 10-year anniversary event unveiled a long list of new games on October 2020, including a mobile and console version of League of Legends—Wild Rift.

Although Wild Rift may have a similar look and feel to League, it has subtle differences, allowing for more accessibility for mobile and console users.

The game has many of the same champions and items as League, but it’ll be entirely separate from the PC version of the game. Instead of brewing up a shoddy port to make a quick buck, Riot has spent years developing the game from scratch.

Summoner’s Rift has been refined, systems have been tweaked, abilities changed, and game length, scaled-down. All in all, Wild Rift is a fresh and new version of League, aimed at the mobile community. It’s a game for players that don’t want to commit to long games, and instead, play while on the move.

A few of the changes include a streamed Summoner’s Rift, suitable for faster games, 36 champions, rather than the full 148 from League, and a host of modified abilities, runes, and more.

Release date

Riot Games has yet to reveal an official release date for Wild Rift. It was previously expected to release in the early stages of 2020, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions rolling out later in the year, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been set back.

Wild Rift is now anticipated to drop later in the year, with alpha and beta tests dropping in the near future.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.



A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

Brazilian and Filipino players will have the chance to test the game in the coming weeks by signing up and pre-registering for the game, using Android’s Google Play Store. Here’s how to sign up for the alpha.

Players from other regions can opt-in to the alpha, but they’ll have to wait until Riot announces an official alpha test date.

For updates on the Wild Rift alpha and beta, you can sign up here.