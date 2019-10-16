All the new games revealed at Riot’s 10th-anniversary event

Riot’s 10th-anniversary event was jam-packed with new and exciting content. League of Legends fans were expecting updates to Teamfight Tactics and the 2020 preseason, but instead, they were teased and tantalized with a hoard of games.

Included in Riot’s list of new titles are a League themed digital card game, a tactical FPS game, a fighting game, and more. Here’s the full list of games revealed at last night’s event.

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is a digital card game set in the League of Legends universe. The game features cards based on champions from the regions of Runeterra, each with a unique style and strategic advantage.

Similar to Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone and Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering, LoR brings together skill, creativity, and deck building, with a twist.

LoR offers multiple options to acquire cards, including free-to-play and the ability to directly purchase any card with either earned or paid currency.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot revealed an official mobile and console version of League of Legends.

Wild Rift won’t be an exact carbon copy of League, but it will take on the MOBA genre. The game has been in development for years and has been created from the ground up.

It will have many similarities with League bur also subtle differences. For instance, Summoner’s Rift will be more suitable for mobile and console users, key systems will be tweaked, champion interactions will vary, and game length will be scaled down.

Teamfight Tactics mobile

To go coincide with Riot’s venture onto the mobile platform, an iOS and Android version of Teamfight Tactics will be releasing in the early months of 2020.

It will also feature full cross-platform play with the PC version of the game. Additionally, a slew of new champions, origins, and classes will be added to both versions of TFT.

Project A

ProjectA Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dominategamingtv

Riot unveiled a tactical FPS game, similar to Blizzard’s Overwatch, and Valve’s Team Fortress 2. Code name Project A, it brings together the fundamentals of a classic shooter, with character-based abilities and skills.

Unlike Legends of Runeterra, though, the game will be separate from the League of Legends universe. Instead, it will be set on Earth in the near future.

Project F

Screengrab via Riot Games

Little is known about Riot’s code name Project F. Appearing on stream for a brief few seconds, a screenshot of the game gave players a glimpse of what’s to come.

Project F’s genre is still unknown, though many have speculated it’s an MMO. From watching the stream, though, it’s comparable to a click to move Diablo-style action RPG.

Riot described the game as “a very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends,” in a press release.

Project L

Screengrab via Riot Games

Similar to Project F, the details concerning code name Project L are sparse. We do, however, have a slightly better understanding of the ins-and-outs of the game.

Project L is a fighting game featuring champions from League. The style and system of the game are unknown, but, from the footage made available, it appears to be similar to games like Street Fighter and Tekken, rather than, say, Super Smash. Bros.