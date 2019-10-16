Riot is making a first-person shooter game with the codename ‘Project A’

Riot Games has revealed codename Project A, a new tactical-based FPS game.

At the 10th anniversary edition of Riot Pls, a slew of titles were announced, including a card game, a fighting game, and a mobile version of League and TFT. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the event, however, was Project A.

ProjectA Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dominategamingtv

In a similar vein to Overwatch, Project A brings together precision gunplay, with a unique cast of characters and abilities.

Unlike the new fighting game and card game, though, Project A will be separate from League’s Runeterra universe. Instead, the game will be set on Earth in the near future.