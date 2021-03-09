League of Legends: Wild Rift to launch North American open beta this month

Riot Games is set to give North American fans their first taste of League of Legends: Wild Rift with an open beta that begins on March 29.

This rollout will allow players on both Android and iOS to get in on the action. The beta release has been a long time coming for players in the region, who have seen players in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe get access several months ago.

With this addition, most regions around the globe now have access to the beta testing for the game that will likely see a full release later in 2021.

Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/yxrI6KrUTp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 9, 2021

Wild Rift offers players the League experience on mobile. The five-vs-five MOBA style format has remained, but Summoner’s Rift and many of the champions who occupy the battleground have been altered to suit the new mobile format.

As the beta testing has continued, Riot has frequently added in new champions and skins taken from the PC title. Right now, there are over 40 champions in the game, with the most recent addition being the popular mid lane assassin Katarina.

The beta offers opportunities for both casual and competitive users. Players will need to reach level 10 before they can participate in ranked play.

If you want to be sure not to miss the launch of the Wild Rift beta in NA, you can pre-order the app on the Android Play Store. For iOS users, the app will become available through the App Store.