How to get the Wild Pass in League of Legends: Wild Rift

You can unlock a lot of rewards, including the Hexplorer Jax through the Wild Pass.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s first battle pass is here. The Wild Pass contains 50 levels of rewards, including skins, emotes, blue motes, and more. Players can advance through these levels by completing the Wild Pass’ missions.

To get the most out of the Wild Pass, players must purchase it using Wild Cores. By doing this, you will be able to unlock premium rewards. For players who don’t purchase the pass, there are some free rewards as well such as Blue Motes and Poro Coins.

The level 50 premium reward for this season’s Wild Pass is the Hexplorer Jax skin.

Image via Riot Games

How to get the Wild Pass in Wild Rift?

Step one

Open League of Legends: Wild Rift on your device.

Click on Wild Pass towards the left of the screen as indicated below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Step two

In the new window that appears, you can view all levels of the Wild Pass and their rewards. You can also view the missions that must be completed to advance through the Wild Pass.

To unlock the premium rewards, click on the unlock option.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Step three

You will have the option between two Wild Passes, the standard version for 590 Wild Cores, or the Elite Wild Pass for 990 Wild Cores.

The Elite Wild Pass gives players some bonus missions to advance through the battle pass quicker. It also instantly unlocks five levels.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you don’t have Wild Cores, these can be purchased with real money. Click on the plus button in the top center of your screen to do this.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In the new window, you’ll be able to purchase different amounts of Wild Cores. Besides unlocking the Wild Pass, you can also use these Wild Cores to acquire champions and skins from the shop.

