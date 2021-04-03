Wild Rift’s season 2 begins with new battle pass

The Wild Pass contains 50 levels of rewards that players can unlock by completing missions.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s second season has kicked off today. In addition to the new ranked rewards, the first-ever Battle Pass has also arrived in the game. The game’s battle pass is called Wild Pass.

The ranked reward for season two is the Glorious Jinx skin. It can be unlocked by reaching Gold IV this season. Players will also get an icon and player emblem at the end of the season based on their rank.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The most exciting part of season two is the Wild Pass. It contains 50 levels of rewards that players can unlock by completing Wild Pass missions. These missions refresh weekly.

To get the most out of the battle pass, players must purchase it for 599 Wild Cores. If you don’t want to purchase it, you can still level up through the Wild Pass, but you will only get the free rewards like Blue Motes and Poro Coins.

There is also an elite version of the Wild Pass, which costs 990 Wild Cores. This instantly unlocks five levels and gives bonus elite missions, which players can complete to advance through the Wild Pass more quickly.

Image via Riot Games

At level 50, players will get the Hexplorer Jax skin. You can advance further along the Wild Pass as there are bonus rewards until level 65, however.

