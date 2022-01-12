How to get the Ferg operator skin in Call of Duty: Mobile

It has been released in a bundle with several other items.

Enjoy watching Luke “iFerg” Fergie’s Call of Duty: Mobile content on YouTube? Now, you can play him through a new character that was just released in the game.

The Ferg bundle features a character skin based on the YouTuber as well as other goodies like an emote, weapon skin, calling card, and more. The bundle can be purchased for 560 CP. To do so, follow these steps:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile.

Click on Store at the bottom left of the menu.

Select the Bundles option from the list on the left.

You will be able to see the Ferg bundle which costs 560 CP.

Besides the skin, players will be able to get the following items through the bundle:

DR-H – Ferg’s Nuker

Heart of the Nuke emote

Ferg avatar

Ferg calling card

Shorty – Ferg

Frag Grenade – Ferg

Helicopter – Ferg

Parachute – Ferg

Wingsuit – Ferg

Screengrab via Activision

Ferg is one of Call of Duty: Mobile’s most popular content creators with over 2.38 million subscribers on YouTube. The bundle will be available in the game until Feb. 4.

Two other bundles featuring content creators, Hawksnest and BobbyPlays, will also be coming to the game soon. Both of them will have operator skins resembling the creators. A release date has yet to be revealed.