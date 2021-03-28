How to get the BY15 with Sight Unseen camo in CoD: Mobile

All players can get it for free.

In celebration of Call of Duty: Mobile’s YouTube channel crossing a million subscribers, Activision is giving away a weapon skin for the BY15 shotgun.

Players can get the skin through the Call of Duty redemption website. It can only be claimed until March 31 at 6pm CT. Here are the steps to get the BY-15 with Sight Unseen camo in CODM.

Screengrab via Activision

Step one

Open Call of Duty’s redemption website here.

Step two

Enter your CODM UID, redeem code, and the verification code.

The redeem code for the BY-15 Sight Unseen camo is BKHDZBZ7U5 .

Step three

Click on Submit. The skin should be added to your inventory in CoD: Mobile shortly.

If you don’t know your UID in CoD: Mobile, follow these steps to get it:

Step one

Open CoD: Mobile.

Click on your profile on the top left corner of the screen.

Screengrab via Activision

Step two

In the new screen that opens up, go to the Player Profile tab.

Screengrab via Activision

Step three

Your UID will be displayed on the screen under your avatar.

You can click on the copy button to add it to your clipboard.

Screengrab via Activision

