SP-R 208 marksman rifle now live in CoD: Mobile

You can get it for free through a seasonal challenge.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s third marksman rifle, the SP-R 208, is finally here. It can be unlocked for free through the Elite Marksman seasonal challenge.

The Elite Marksman is a six-part seasonal challenge in which players have to complete specific missions to get the SP-R 208. The rifle is available after completing the sixth part of the challenge. Players have to complete all preceding parts to get the weapon. The seasonal challenge will be open until the season ends on April 16.

Here are the tasks you need to complete to get the SP-R 208 marksman rifle.

Part one

Task: Kill five enemies with sniper rifles.

Reward: 200 Credits and 1,000 battle pass XP

Part two

Task: Earn a longshot medal five times.

Reward: 15 Weapon XP Cards and 2,000 battle pass XP

Part three

Screengrab via Activision

Task: Kill 10 enemies with Agile perk equipped.

Reward: J358 - Ripped Camo and 3,000 battle pass XP

Part four

Screengrab via Activision

Task: Kill 10 enemies with any NA-45.

Reward: Locus - Ripped Camo and 4,000 battle pass XP

Tip: The NA-45 Ripped Camo is available right now in the credit store in case you don’t have the weapon unlocked to complete this task.

Part five

Screengrab via Activision

Task: Kill 20 enemies with any NA-45 with any optic attachment.

Reward: Talon avatar and 5,000 battle pass XP

Part six

Screengrab via Activision

Task: Kill 10 enemies with headshots using any NA-45.

Reward: SP-R 208 and 6,000 battle pass XP

