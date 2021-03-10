How to download Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 2 update

A lot of new features have come to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two content update is here, introducing a new weapon, mode, maps, and more to the game.

The new maps include Modern Warfare’s Shoot House and Shipment. The Gunfight sniper mode has also arrived in the game. The Recon perk, SP-R 208 sniper rifle, and the AS-VAL are some of the other features in this update. There are also several new additions to the battle royale mode such as the Tank Battle mode and the cargo truck.

Players on iOS and Android can download the update through their respective application stores. The update will roll out gradually around the world so don’t worry if you haven’t gotten it yet.

How to download CoD: Mobile’s season two update on Android?

Open the Google Play Store.

Click on the Menu option in the top left.

Select My Apps & Games from the menu.

The Update tab will open.

Click on the Update button next to CoD: Mobile.

How to download CoD: Mobile’s season two update on iOS?