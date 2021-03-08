A lot of new features including new maps, modes, and weapons are coming this season.

Today, the Garena version of Call of Duty: Mobile revealed the patch notes for the season two content update, titled Day of Reckoning.

CoD: Mobile’s season two will begin on March 10. Before this, Activision will release a new content update containing upcoming features to the game. This includes new maps, modes, weapons, and more.

Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two update.

New Battle Pass Premium Rewards

New epic Blueprints

Four new epic Soldiers

New Legendary Calling Cards

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base weapon: AS VAL

A special rifle with high firing rate as well as damage, the subsonic design creates a silencing effect. However, the price is paid with slow bullet speed with visible bullet falling trajectory. Soldiers will requires a lot of practice to master it.

New Scorestreak: Napalm

Scorch nearby enemies and fill the battlefield with flames.

New Events Rewards

New Perk: Recon

After an enemy is killed, nearby enemies will be scanned and displayed on the mini map.

New Rank Series

Rank Series resets to series one. The new series one starts from March to May 2021.

Multiplayer

New Maps

Shoot House

The popular Modern Warfare map is now available in CODM.

The map features a military training ground located in the middle of a desert, including the classic 3-route design. Join the fierce combat with your best maneuvers.

Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.

Shipment - Modern

This classic map in Modern Warfare series has been renovated. The WWII style shipment port is now in modern style. While fighting fiercely between containers, don’t let your guard down.

Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.

New Featured Game Modes

Gunfight: Sniper

Eliminate or capture objectives by using only acquired sniper rifles. Kilo-Bolt Action, SKS and NA-45 are also available in this mode.

Available on Cage, Shipment, Pine, King, and more.

Has a similar format to the two-vs-two mode. Teams must work together to eliminate all enemies and take the round. The first to six rounds wins.

Loadout New Features

Blueprint Overview: Players can select and change blueprints in the Loadout conveniently by clicking the "OVERVIEW" icon.

Players can select and change blueprints in the Loadout conveniently by clicking the "OVERVIEW" icon. Recently Acquired Items: The Notification clearing icon (the exclamation mark with a slash) now shows all new items player recently acquired, including weapons, attachments, soldiers, camos, and others.

The Notification clearing icon (the exclamation mark with a slash) now shows all new items player recently acquired, including weapons, attachments, soldiers, camos, and others. Blueprints Available: Players now can see new blueprints available in the Loadout.

Battle Royale

New Featured Game Modes

Tank Battle: Available for ranked mode

Collect five components to assemble your tank. You can also assemble tank by blueprint in the airdrop. More soldiers have the opportunity to fight in tanks.

Parts of the tank: A tank chassis, components for tank's engine, components for tank's armor, components for tank's primary weapon, components for tank's secondary weapon.

Anti-Tank weapon: Delay Bomb, Proximity Mine, Anti-Tank Sticky Grenade.

Anti-Tank Sniper, Anti-Tank War Machine.

Tank repair tools: Welding Gun.

Tank blueprints: Three types.

New Vehicle

Cargo Truck

The truck has only two seats for the driver and the co-driver, but the body can accommodate multiple soldiers who can move freely.

The acceleration is slower, but equipped with high durability and provides great protection.

New Custom Airdrop Weapons

Soldiers now can equip pistols as custom airdrop weapons.

Weapon Lists Updated

Common: AK117 / SKS / M4LMG / GKS

Uncommon: AK47 / Man-O-War / M21 EBR / Chopper / RUS-74U / BY15 / KRM-262

Rare: AK117 / BK57 / FR .556 / HVK-30 / Peacekeeper MK2 / AS VAL / LOCUS / M4LMG / Razorback / QQ9 / QXR / KRM-262

Epic: Type 25 / ICR / DRH / BK57 / KN-44 / AS VAL / Man-O-War / Peacekeeper MK2 / HVK-30 / DL Q33 / SKS / Chopper / RUS-74U / GKS / QQ9

Legendary: M4 / Man-O-War / AS VAL / HVK-30 / M4LMG / QXR / GKS

Improvements and optimizations

Multiplayer

Increased MSMC’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment vertical recoil control.

Increased S36, UL736, RPD and M4LMG’s YKM combat stock attachment ADS time reduction.

Decreased HBRA3’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment’s negative effects.

Increased DL Q33 damage to 90 and grants it higher wall-penetrating damage.

Increased DRH’s the No Stock attachment ADS time reduction to 12 percent.

Decreased DRH’s No Stock attachment hit flinch to 15 percent.

Slightly decreased ICR’s No Stock attachment and YKM Combat Stock attachment accuracy.

Slightly increased ASM10’s No Stock attachment hit flinch.

Decreased Arctic .50’s wall-penetrating damage and MIP Stopping Power Reload attachment’s damage ratio to legs. Now a wall-penetrating leg shot will not be lethal.

The capacity of blocking fire bullet for Arctic.50 is decreased from 20 to 15 and its maximum capacity is decreased from 40 to 30, ADS time increased from 12 percent to 30 percent, and shot interval from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Decreased the explosion range of War Machine.

Decreased the damage reduction of War Machine operator.

Decreased Gravity Spike damage range.

Slightly decreased the damage of Annihilator dealt to: Stealth Chopper, XS1 Goliath, VTOL, Shield Turret and Transform shield.

Solders equipped with Dead Silence Perk no longer hear the footstep of themselves, and the audible range of running has been decreased.

Players are now able to jump while moving alongside a wall.

Optimized the speed adjustment when moving alongside a wall/obstacle,

Optimized the server tick rate.

Optimized player’s hit box when switching among standing, crouching and prostrating.

Increased characters’ FPS. Enemy’s movements and actions are more precise and smooth.

Optimized sound effects based on different scenes so that players can locate their enemies more accurately.

Fixed an issue that players might get stuck in window frames when climbing through.

Fixed an issue when Soldiers are stuck for a while after crossing the shortcut of LAUNDRY SIDEWALK in Raid.

Fixed an issue of wrong collisions in the Takeoff's scene.

Fixed an issue of wrong collisions in the Tunisia's scene.

Battle Royale

Increased ADS accuracy for all weapons.

Increased horizontal recoil control for all weapons.

Popular weapons such as AK47 and AK117 have much lower recoil control compared to other weapons.

The locking time for FHJ18 is changed to 1 second.

The launching speed of projectiles from FHJ18 is decreased to 110m/s and accelerates to its maximum speed.

Significantly increased SMG and SHOTGUN hip-fire accuracy.

Significantly increased SNIPER rifle recoil control.

Increased Tempest's damage and damaging radius.

Increased Annihilator range. It now can eliminate enemies in all ranges with 2 shots

Increased projectile distance of all lethal and tactical weapons.

Cluster Grenade now has an alarm when it sticks to an object, and directions of small grenades will be shown on the screen.

Discarded guns will no longer show amount of remaining ammo.

Optimized wing suit landing action.

Optimized the server tick rate.

Optimized player’s hit box when switching among standing, crouching and prostrating.

Increased characters’ FPS. Enemy’s movements and actions are more precise and smooth.

Optimized sound effects based on different scenes so that players can locate their enemies more accurately.

Game Mode Optimization

Going Dark

Battery limitation feature has been added to night vision devices, with an exception for the undead in Attack of the Night.

EMP can temporarily paralyze night vision devices.

Scorestreak items and trip mines show team color even when night vision device is on.

Fixed the issue when visual effects of weapon blueprints and firing effects were overexposed when night vision device is on.

Fixed the issue when the touch screen of controlling Scorestreaks is blurred when night vision device is on.

Optimized the lighting of related maps.

Hardpoint HQ

New scoring rule added to Hard Point: continuous capturing. Soldiers who continuously capturing the Hard Point will earn extra scores.

Fixed the issue that soldier revives too far from the objective.

Ranked Mode